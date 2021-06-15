https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/558567-schumer-to-trigger-reconciliation-process-on-wednesday

Senate Majority Leader Charles SchumerChuck SchumerIn Congress, what goes on behind closed doors? Senate Judiciary begins investigation into DOJ lawmaker subpoenas America needs a stable Israeli government MORE (D-N.Y.) says he will convene a meeting with all 11 Democratic members of the Senate Budget Committee on Wednesday to begin the process for passing a budget resolution, paving the way for Democrats to pass a major infrastructure bill on a party-line vote.

Schumer said he hopes to pass the budget resolution for fiscal 2022 in July.

“Tomorrow I’m convening a meeting with all 11 Democratic members of the Senate Budget Committee regarding a fiscal year ‘22 budget resolution,” Schumer said.

“Now that President Biden Joe BidenFormer Rep. Rohrabacher says he took part in Jan. 6 march to Capitol but did not storm building Saudis picked up drugs in Cairo used to kill Khashoggi: report Biden looking to build momentum for Putin meeting MORE’s fiscal ‘22 budget request has been received by Congress, the Budget Committee can begin the important work of producing a budget resolution,” he added.

Schumer tacitly noted that a budget resolution would set the stage for passing elements of Biden’s $2.25 trillion American Jobs Plan and $1.8 trillion American Families Plan with simple majority votes.

“Especially with respect to the jobs and family plan. As you know, a budget resolution will outline how we go forward and includes issues that are affecting, that are part of reconciliation,” he said.

That would set the stage for passing a massive infrastructure investment bill with only Democratic votes after the August recess.

Schumer also plans to bring a scaled-down infrastructure package to the Senate floor in July under regular order.

That bill would need 60 votes to pass outside the reconciliation process. But it’s running into opposition from Senate progressives such as Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth WarrenAdams, Garcia lead in NYC mayor’s race: poll Exclusive: Democrat exploring ‘patriot tax’ on multimillionaires’ wealth McConnell seeks to divide and conquer Democrats MORE (D-Mass.) who say they won’t vote for a bipartisan infrastructure bill unless all 50 members of the Democratic caucus agree on the size and shape of the later reconciliation bill, which needs unanimous Democratic support to pass the 50-50 Senate.

“Both are moving forward, the bipartisan track and the track on reconciliation. And both we hope to get done in July. Both the budget resolution and the bipartisan bill,” Schumer said.

