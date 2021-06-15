https://www.theblaze.com/news/noem-slams-hypocrite-biden-as-white-house-plans-july-4th-fireworks-after-banning-mt-rushmore-event

South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem (R) called out President Joe Biden on Tuesday, branding him a “hypocrite” after the White House announced its own fireworks display for the Fourth of July after rejecting her state’s request to hold a fireworks display at Mount Rushmore on Independence Day.

What are the details?

Back in March, the Biden administration denied the state of South Dakota’s request to hold a celebration and shoot off fireworks at Mount Rushmore on July 4. In a letter to the state’s tourism secretary, the National Park Service wrote:

“Potential risks to the park itself and to the health and safety of employees and visitors associated with the fireworks demonstration continue to be a concern and are still being evaluated as a result of the 2020 event. In addition, the park’s many tribal partners expressly oppose fireworks at the Memorial. “These factors, compiled with the COVID-19 pandemic, do not allow a safe and responsible fireworks display to be held at this site.”

South Dakota sued over the decision weeks later, but the ban currently remains in place.

Then on Tuesday, the White House announced its Fourth of July “independence from the virus” bash, and officials told Fox News that “more than 1,000 guests are expected” for festivities that included watching “fireworks over the National Mall.”

“What a hypocrite,” Noem tweeted in reaction to the White House’s announcement. “President @JoeBiden wants ‘a summer of freedom’ where we ‘mark independence from the virus by celebrating with events across the country.’ Translation: fireworks are fine at the White House, but not at Mount Rushmore.”

The governor also retweeted the Fox News report from her personal account with the message, “Rules for thee but not for me…a long time favorite from the Democrat playbook. @joebiden, why are you being so hypocritical? You’re having your own personal fireworks show in DC, but South Dakotans are told no?”

She added, “Given this hypocrisy, we will be resubmitting our request to hold our celebration at Mount Rushmore on July 3rd. Stay tuned!”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

