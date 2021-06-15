https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/senate-passes-bill-making-juneteenth-a-national-holiday/
WATCH: The Senate unanimously passes a bill establishing Juneteenth as a national holiday. The bill now heads to the House. https://t.co/d4QlSgRK0L pic.twitter.com/coJO0k881P
— ABC News (@ABC) June 15, 2021
The bill now heads to the House after passage by unanimous consent in Senate.
Senate just passed a bill establishing Juneteenth as a national holiday.
Schumer asked for unanimous consent and no senator objected
— Igor Bobic (@igorbobic) June 15, 2021