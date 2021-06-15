https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/558607-senate-passes-bill-to-make-juneteenth-a-federal-holiday

The Senate on Tuesday unanimously passed legislation to make Juneteenth, which celebrates the emancipation of formerly enslaved African Americans, a federal holiday.

The bill — whose passage comes just days ahead of Juneteenth celebrated on June 19 — still needs to pass the House. But it’s a major step forward after a similar resolution has been blocked in recent years by Republican senators.

“Happy that my bill to recognize Juneteenth as a national holiday just passed the Senate. It has been a state holiday in Texas for more than 40 years. Now more than ever, we need to learn from our history and continue to form a more perfect union,” Sen. John CornynJohn CornynSenate confirms Garland’s successor to appeals court Bipartisan infrastructure deal takes fire from left and right Rising crime rejuvenates gun control debate on campaign trail MORE (R-Texas), the lead GOP sponsor, tweeted after the Senate’s action.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sen. Ed Markey Ed MarkeyClimate progressives launch first action against Biden amid growing frustration Senate Democrats urge Google to conduct racial equity audit Senate climate advocates start digging in on infrastructure goals MORE (D-Mass.), who sponsored the bill, was presiding over the chamber when Majority Leader Charles Schumer Chuck SchumerIn Congress, what goes on behind closed doors? Senate Judiciary begins investigation into DOJ lawmaker subpoenas America needs a stable Israeli government MORE (D-N.Y.) successfully got it passed.

While Juneteenth commemorates the abolishment of slavery, the date isn’t a reference to the end of legal slavery in the United States, but to the time when enslaved people in Texas learned of their freedom.

Sen. Ron Johnson Ronald (Ron) Harold JohnsonHillicon Valley: House targets tech giants with antitrust bills | Oversight chair presses JBS over payment to hackers | Trump spokesman to join tech company | YouTube suspends GOP senator YouTube suspends Ron Johnson for 7 days GOP senators introduce bill to make Iran deal subject to Senate approval MORE (R-Wis.), who was viewed as the key hold out, announced earlier Tuesday that he had dropped his objection to passing the bill, clearing its path in the Senate.

“While it still seems strange that having taxpayers provide federal employees paid time off is now required to celebrate the end of slavery, it is clear that there is no appetite in Congress to further discuss the matter. Therefore, I do not intend to object,” Johnson said in a statement.

Johnson had previously objected to the resolution last year, arguing that it gave federal workers another paid day off. Johnson had floated swapping Juneteenth with Columbus Day on the federal government’s list of holidays.

A poll released by Gallup on Tuesday found that more Americans were in favor of making Juneteenth a national holiday than not.

According to the poll, nearly 35 percent of Americans believe that Juneteenth should become a federal holiday while only about 25 percent are against it. Forty percent of Americans are undecided on the matter.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

