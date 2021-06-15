https://twitchy.com/sarahd-313035/2021/06/15/smug-daily-beast-editor-dunks-on-fox-across-america-host-for-infinitely-less-egregious-verbal-offense-than-hunter-bidens-n-word-use-video/

Yesterday, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer used the word “retarded” to describe mentally challenged children. And because it was Chuck Schumer who said it, and not, say Mitch McConnell or Ted Cruz, the media left him alone.

“Fox Across America” host Jimmy Failla discussed that on Fox News today and likened it to their similar disinterest in Hunter Biden using the N-word. Daily Beast contributing editor Justin Baragona was watching the exchange, and he seized a golden opportunity to fact-check Failla:

Fox Nation host: “Meanwhile, Hunter Biden tweets like he’s getting paid by the slur and it’s not a thing.” Ummm, Hunter Biden doesn’t have a public Twitter account. pic.twitter.com/QXOeZPB7eQ — Justin Baragona (@justinbaragona) June 15, 2021

Wow, can you believe Failla said “tweets”?! Hunter Biden doesn’t even have a public Twitter account!

What did Hunter say? I haven’t seen anything. — mike (@44dmo) June 15, 2021

That’s because the media by and large don’t want you to see anything. Because they see their job as protecting Joe Biden and Democrats, even at the cost of the public’s trust.

Justin Baragona evidently doesn’t want you to see anything, which is why he’s focusing on Failla’s word choice instead of Hunter Biden’s word choice.

Yes, make this about ME saying “tweets” instead of “TEXTS” instead of HIM using the n-word. Gross. https://t.co/SakwZAMQWE — Jimmy Failla (@jimmyfailla) June 15, 2021

Well obviously it has to be about you. These idiots can’t talk about the real stories. It ruins the fairy tale they’ve laid out. — Kevin (PowWow) (@powwow_kevin) June 15, 2021

So true – pathetic — Jimmy Failla (@jimmyfailla) June 15, 2021

It really is gross. But it’s also illuminating, because it perfectly illustrates just how far the media are willing to bend over to avoid ruffling the Biden administration’s feathers.

Yeah, that’s the most important thing to cover from this… what a hack. https://t.co/UTXff2SH3o — Shannon Fenner (@ShannonFenner3) June 15, 2021

Yes, because that’s what you should be focused on, a mistake substituting “tweets” for “texts.” You really got him.🙄 Care to respond to the actual use of the “n” word by Hunter Biden? — Lady L. North (@LadyLNorth) June 15, 2021

Ok he texts the n word. That’s so much better right?? — ZenWayofLife (@ZenWayof) June 15, 2021

Yes, getting the terms texts and tweets mixed up is the major take away from the Hunter Biden racist story. pic.twitter.com/h6HT08ADky — Rick (@HeyJealously0) June 15, 2021

No it is texts from his laptop. Try reporting on that. — Drew Harley (@Dew_Harley) June 15, 2021

I’m sure he meant texts. But yeah, that’s what you should take from Biden using the N-word. That is the important part.

Never again claim you care about racism.

It is clear, you do not. — Kasha Tucker (@KashaTTucker) June 15, 2021

So….., you’re bloviating about him saying “tweets” instead of “text”?? Nothing about Hunter using the n-word REPEATEDLY??? No wonder people don’t trust the media.. — M.T. Pockets (@Hammer_To_You) June 15, 2021

THAT is what you got out of that interview?? Seriously? Hunter doesn’t use Twitter? Journalism really is dead. — gap 🇺🇸🍑🇺🇸 (@procathy) June 15, 2021

And journalists killed it.

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

