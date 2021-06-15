https://www.dailywire.com/news/state-claims-to-be-first-in-nation-to-vaccinate-more-than-80-of-residents-against-covid-19

Vermont officials have declared that more than 80% of eligible residents have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine shot, making it the first state in the nation to reach the milestone.

“As was set out in the Vermont Forward plan, as of June 14 80% of eligible Vermonters have been vaccinated, allowing the Governor to lift restrictions,” the state’s department of health said on its website, citing data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

In actuality, some 390,000 residents, about 70% of the state’s eligible population, are fully vaccinated, according to the Vermont Health Department.

“I’m very proud to announce that Vermont has now become the first state in the nation to vaccinate over 80 percent of its 12-and-over population,” Republican Gov. Phil Scott said. “Our state has shown the world what’s possible when you have a group of people with the right attitude following the data and trusting medical science.”

Scott on Monday signed an order that removes the state mandate for masks, as well as rules regarding social distancing and capacity limits for indoor places.

“Vermont has been a leader throughout this pandemic, and today, we’re the first state to vaccinate 80% of its eligible population,” he wrote on Twitter, including a picture of him signing the order. “Effective immediately, I’m lifting all remaining COVID restrictions. Our work continues, but Vermonters can be proud of what they’ve done.”

Last week, state officials announced Washington had reached its goal of at least vaccinating 70% of adult residents, which Democratic Governor Jay Inslee said would allow the removal of most remaining COVID-19 restrictions.

President Joe Biden has set a goal to have 70% of eligible Americans vaccinated against the virus by July 4. But as of Monday, “the national average for vaccinations among Americans 12 and up is 61.4% with at least one dose and 51.1% with both doses, according to the CDC,” ABC News reported. “Seven other states have over 70% of their population above the age of 12 with at least one dose, according to the CDC.”

In Vermont, businesses can still mandate COVID-19-related restrictions with no penalty from the state, according to the governor’s order.

Late last month, the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC) said businesses can require that their employees be vaccinated against COVID-19 without violating federal law.

But in the new updated guidance released on May 28, the EEOC said employers must make “reasonable accommodations” for employees who don’t get vaccinated because of religious beliefs, pregnancy or a disability. The agency also said that other federal laws, such as the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA), and state and local laws may play a factor in what businesses can do.

“Federal EEO laws do not prevent an employer from requiring all employees physically entering the workplace to be vaccinated for COVID-19, so long as employers comply with the reasonable accommodation provisions of the ADA and Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 and other EEO considerations. Other laws, not in EEOC’s jurisdiction, may place additional restrictions on employers. From an EEO perspective, employers should keep in mind that because some individuals or demographic groups may face greater barriers to receiving a COVID-19 vaccination than others, some employees may be more likely to be negatively impacted by a vaccination requirement,” the guidance says.

