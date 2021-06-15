https://babylonbee.com/news/study-finds-link-between-happiness-not-knowing-who-chrissy-teigen-is/

U.S.—A study performed by Pew Research Center found a strong link between happiness and not knowing who Chrissy Teigen is.

“We found that people who do not know who Chrissy Teigen is or why there is a controversy around her are up to 850% happier than those who know anything about the woman at all,” read the study. “It seems there is a very strong correlation and possible causation here. People who don’t know about her enjoy life much more and have a really optimistic disposition about humanity.”

The study found that people who don’t know who Chrissy Teigen is are more likely to be outside, playing in the sunshine, whistling in pure blissful ignorance, enjoying their family and friends — while those who do know who Chrissy Teigen is are much more likely to currently be on Twitter staring into the abyss.

“For your own mental health, we can’t recommend not knowing anything about Chrissy Teigen any more emphatically,” said head researcher Dr. Ryan Arthur. “Seriously — it does wonders for your wellbeing.”

“BUT BEWARE! THOSE WHO KNOW WHO CHRISSY TEIGEN IS ARE LIKELY TO GO THE WAY OF MADNESS!”

At publishing time, you had googled “who is Chrissy Teigen” after reading this article and are now much less happy with your life.

