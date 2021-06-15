https://www.dailywire.com/news/supermodel-hadid-attacks-new-israeli-prime-minister-with-false-quote-the-real-quote-is-stunning

On Monday, supermodel Bella Hadid, who routinely attacks Israel, decided to target new Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, accusing him of having said, “I’ve killed lots of Arabs in my life, and there’s no problem with that.” The network Al-Jazeera echoed Hadid’s claims, accusing Bennett of saying, “I’ve already killed lots of Arabs in my life, and there’s no problem with that.”

But the video shows Bennett confronting an Arab member of the Knesset who had made the same charge. He stated, “First she (former Knesset member and member of the Arab Balad party Hanin Zoabi) used a fabricated quote claiming I said I killed a lot of Arabs in my life. I never said this. Here I state: What I said was that in the context of my army service I killed many terrorists. This is good and it’s a shame we didn’t kill more terrorists.”

In April, Israel’s Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit decided to indict Zoabi, of the Arab Balad party, on fraud charges. “Zoabi is accused of forging documents that were submitted to the State Comptroller between 2013 and 2016. She is suspected of systematically deceiving the ombudsman by misrepresenting the source of millions of shekels the party had received,” The Times of Israel reported.

As for Hadid, in mid-May, the State of Israel’s official Twitter account, managed by Israel’s Foreign Ministry, noted Hadid had joined a protest at which she parroted the infamous slogan “From the river to the sea, Palestine will be free,” often interpreted as a call for the genocide of Israeli Jews.

The State of Israel’s Twitter account stated, “When celebrities like [Bella Hadid] advocate for throwing Jews into the sea, they are advocating for the elimination of the Jewish State. This shouldn’t be an Israeli-Palestinian issue. This should be a human issue. Shame on you.”

In mid-May, Bennett slammed Hadid, John Oliver, and Trevor Noah for their attacks on Israel, as The Jerusalem Post reported. He stated, “So Bella, John, and Noah, help me out here. If a terror organization like Hamas called to murder your families and launched thousands of missiles at your children while they’re hiding inside hospitals, schools, and media offices, what would you do?”

Earlier this month, Hadid, who has been calling for a “Free Palestine,” decided to post a photo from 1939 of a soccer team from “Palestine,” possibly to buttress claims that “Palestine” existed long before the state of Israel was reborn in 1948.

One problem: the photo showed the team from “Palestine,” all right, but every member of the team was Jewish. Additionally, they all had the Jewish Star of David emblazoned on their uniforms.

Israeli Arab activist Yosef Haddad noted:

Bella Hadid uploaded a story on her Instagram showing a photo of a football team and saying Palestine versus Australia in 1939. Now I’m not sure what she’s trying to say here, but, this team, all Jews, with even Hebrew writing on the jersey. This team wasn’t representing the “Palestinian state.” They were representing the British mandate. And in fact, it was Maccabi Tel Aviv playing as Israel! Maybe she was referring to the Palestinian national team and not Maccabi Tel Aviv, but check this: This is the logo of the national Palestinian team. Yup. Eretz Yisrael. Israel land. So as I said, I’m not sure what she’s trying to say here, unless she’s trying to say that Jews were also here, but on this you can say, “Ignorance is bliss

