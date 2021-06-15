http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/XcBdo53p1Lk/

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) walloped President Joe Biden on Tuesday in a congressional hearing for touring Europe instead of inspecting the southern border crisis.

“Well, you know what, Joe Biden’s in Europe right now,” Cruz said. “Maybe it’s time for the person ostensibly in charge of the border from this administration to go to the border.”

“In the last month, CBP agents encountered 180,034 illegal immigrants crossing the border,” Cruz continued. “That is a 674% increase from last May. That is stunning. We are on path to have over 2 million people cross the border illegally this year, the highest rate in 20 years. Where were we last year? Last year, we had the lowest rate of illegal immigration in 45 years.”

Sen. Ted Cruz on the 674% increase in illegal immigration since last May: “To my Democratic colleagues on this committee… why haven’t you gone down to the border? Biden refuses to the border. … Indeed, Kamala Harris seems to go everywhere else, except our southern border.” pic.twitter.com/xuZn30GcRg — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) June 15, 2021

Cruz also pointed out that Vice President Kamala Harris “seems to go everywhere else except our southern border.”

“When asked about it, Vice President Harris laughed and said, ‘Well, I haven’t been to Europe either,’” Cruz stated.

“Harris doesn’t want to go to the border,” Cruz explained. “There’s a reason Senate Democrats on this committee don’t want to go to the border. Because they know if they go to the border, the TV cameras will come with them. And they have no answer for this humanitarian crisis that is playing out.”

Cruz’s comments comes as NBC’s Lester Holt asked Harris June 8 to confirm that she has not been to the border.

Harris responded with a laugh, “And I haven’t been to Europe.”

“We have to deal with what’s happening at the border.”@VP Kamala Harris spoke exclusively with @LesterHoltNBC on her first trip overseas, how the administration is addressing the immigration crisis, and if she plans to visit the southern border herself. pic.twitter.com/sA4We7peeR — TODAY (@TODAYshow) June 8, 2021

“And I mean,” she continued. “I don’t understand the point that you’re making. I’m not discounting the importance of the border.”

