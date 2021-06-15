https://www.theblaze.com/news/texas-reporter-rogue-live-shot-station-muzzling-her

A Fox affiliate reporter went off-script during a Monday report on the Texas heat wave, stating that the “Fox Corp.” was “muzzling” her and preventing its viewers from receiving “certain information.”

KRIV-TV reporter Ivory Hecker said that she planned to release the information — which she’d covertly recorded — to James O’Keefe’s

Project Veritas.

What are the details?

During a live shot, Hecker — a general assignment reporter and fill-in anchor — was preparing to deliver a report on Texas weather when she began, “Before we get to that story, I want to let you, the viewers, know that Fox Corp. has been muzzling me to keep certain information from you. And from what I am gathering, I am not the only reporter being subjected to this. I am going to be releasing some recordings about what goes on behind the scenes at Fox, because it applies to you, the viewers.”

“I found a nonprofit journalism group called Project Veritas that’s going to help put that out tomorrow, so tune into them,” she continued.

Hecker did not elaborate on what she recorded or what she planned to discuss with Project Veritas.

A spokesperson for Project Veritas told Insider that Hecker “will be sitting down for an interview with the group on Tuesday evening to discuss claims of ‘corruption’ and ‘censorship’ that she has regarding her employer.”

“The spokesman added that Hecker will be, among other things, ‘blowing the whistle’ and speaking out about how she believes corporate journalism is ‘broken,'” the outlet added.

A spokesperson for the organization told the Daily Beast that it plans to publish some of Hecker’s recordings, which she says corroborates her accusations.

For a previous story, Hecker herself told Newsweek — which reported that video footage of Hecker’s remarks has been viewed more than 2 million times at the time of this reporting — that she has had issues with the network since “last August” when relations reportedly took a “dark turn” following an interview she conducted.

“They decided they didn’t like what the interview subject had said, and they went on to internally harass and defame me,” Hecker insisted. “I knew I was not working for a journalistic organization when I was called into an HR meeting in December and was told to keep my support for free speech and opposition to censorship to myself — that those were not matters to be publicly spoken about.”

“True journalism can’t exist in an environment of censorship,” Hecker added. “True journalism needs an environment of free speech.”

It is unclear at the time of this reporting whether Hecker is still employed at KRIV.

