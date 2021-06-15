https://twitchy.com/gregp-3534/2021/06/15/the-director-of-indiana-jones-5-curb-stomped-a-critic-of-his-new-film-starring-a-78-year-old-harrison-ford/

This criticism of the latest Indiana Jones film seemed pretty mild to us (Jonathan Kasdan is the son of Lawrence Kasdan who wrote “Raiders of the Lost Ark”). . .

To anyone thinking #IndianaJones5 might be good, just let me point out… 1. Steven Spielberg is not directing.

2. Kathleen Kennedy is producing.

3. Harrison Ford is 78 years old.

4. It’s written by Jonathan Kasdan, who wrote SOLO. pic.twitter.com/HdVjgvwnOd — Matthew Kadish (@MatthewKadish) June 13, 2021

. . .but not to James Mangold, director of the yet-to-be-titled fifth installment in the series. He lashed out at this YouTuber-podcaster, accusing him of “crapping on things in the 1st week of production from your basement”:

Thanks, Matt!

1) Keep making the world a better place crapping on things in the 1st week of production from your basement.

2) Never seen a script by Jon. Nothing against him. Just reality. Butterworths & I started from a blank page.

3) 1-3 r hugely talented & all at my side. — Mangold (@mang0ld) June 13, 2021

You may remember Mangold from back in April when he vowed to not direct a film in Georgia over the state’s new voting law:

‘I will not direct a film in Georgia,’ says James Mangold @FunnyAida #HeatherBLive https://t.co/HaDb8qds0Y — SiriusXM Urban View (@SXMUrbanView) April 1, 2021

Fellow Hollywood producer Mike Avila cheered Mangold on, calling this an “A+ curb-stomp”:

This is an A+ curb-stomp of an internet troll. Well done, @mang0ld — and I personally CAN’T WAIT for Indy 5 https://t.co/ANwX4x7CrU — Mike Avila, “Dumb Woke Count” (@mikeavila) June 14, 2021

Mangold later added that “false info, agism & snark from so-called ‘journalists’ is gonna be confronted directly & forcefully” and “these click baiters like to dish it out, but like night crawlers, can’t stand the light”:

Thanks, Ax. I don’t mind people griping & prognosticating. But, on my watch, false info, agism & snark from so-called “journalists” is gonna be confronted directly & forcefully. IMO, these click baiters like to dish it out, but like night crawlers, can’t stand the light. — Mangold (@mang0ld) June 13, 2021

But Ford *is* 78 and being cast as the lead in an action movie. For comparison purposes, Sean Connery was only 59 when “Last Crusade” was filmed:

Harrison Ford is 78. Sean Connery was 59 in Last Crusade. https://t.co/0z0HsAbRMr — Greg Pollowitz (@GPollowitz) June 5, 2021

There are reports that Ford will be digitally de-aged for some of the scenes:

Photos from the Indiana Jones 5 set reveal Toby Jones is costarring in the film and hint that Harrison Ford will be digitally de-aged for a flashback.https://t.co/W4gnqM11Z7 pic.twitter.com/NqxdhXWlwk — Comic Book Resources (@CBR) June 14, 2021

Apparently, there will be a lot of flashbacks:

Indiana Jones 5 production continues with MORE flashback scenes https://t.co/OrfzlkUDjF — Daily Mail Celebrity (@DailyMailCeleb) June 15, 2021

But fans of the series have every right to be skeptical:

You can’t blame people for being sceptical with you making an Indy movie with a 78 year old Harrison Ford especially after the disastrous Crystal Skull killed any excitement for the franchise. And if you think Crystal Skull was great we really are in trouble. — WilliamShill-IV (@IvWilliamshill) June 14, 2021

Maybe that first tweet hit a little too close to the truth?

You’re working for a studio with a terrible track record recently on a movie that feels like it’s being made 10 years too late. While you yourself do have a solid track record, fans are still concerned. Instead of arguing with them, why not make a great movie & prove them wrong? — Price of Reason – Shill Club (@PoRShills) June 14, 2021

He went on to criticize photos leaked of the production:

I understand wariness, I live it. I don’t know if I’ll make you happy. But my team & I will knock ourselves out trying to make something good. We admire the craft of the originals. I hope when you see real images, they’ll look better to you than paparazzi shots from bushes. — Mangold (@mang0ld) June 14, 2021

We assume he means like this one:

Harrison Ford behind the scenes of ‘Indiana Jones 5’ 📷 @IndianaJones_ch pic.twitter.com/nztp5ATOTV — Culture Crave 🍿 (@CultureCrave) June 7, 2021

Anyway, he’s asking for time to make the film before people make judgments:

Maybe, just maybe, I won’t let you down. I cherish old Hollywood pictures. Give me a little air to make the film. Then make your judgements, okay? — Mangold (@mang0ld) June 14, 2021

***

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

