Donald Trump’s heir apparent has named a political heir apparent for his father, if the former president doesn’t run in 2024. Donald Trump Jr. did not say whether or not his father will launch another White House bid in three years, but he did name a Republican he would support if the 45th president doesn’t run for re-election.

When The Washington Examiner asked Trump Jr. if his father will run in 2024, the heir apparent replied with a laugh, “You’ll have to ask him.”

So the Examiner turned to the potential primary field without Donald Trump.

“If I’m going to be totally objective about it, I think, you know, what [Governor] Ron DeSantis has done in Florida is outstanding,” Trump Jr. said.

“I mean, he didn’t fall for the narrative. I think he’s learned, perhaps through watching [Donald] Trump, you know, what the media will try to do to you if you do take those kinds of stances,” Trump Jr. explained. “I think he’s been proven, you know, virtually 100% correct on those things.”

The former president’s son said that DeSantis has “certainly a very bright continuing future, whether that’s with my father, whether that’s — if my father doesn’t run — on his own.”

“I think he’s a case study right now,” Trump Jr. said of the Florida governor. “We need more people willing to take that on like he has.”

DeSantis has bucked the Left’s narrative on issue after issue. He dropped lockdown restrictions relatively early, but Florida did not experience the upsurge in COVID-19 cases the media predicted. DeSantis has moved to ban critical race theory in Florida schools and he defended fairness in women’s sports on the very first day of “Pride Month,” sending a defiant message to the NCAA and its noxious transgender agenda.

DeSantis has proven himself a champion of conservative values, and he may prove quite formidable in 2024, if Trump decides not to run.

