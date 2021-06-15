https://pjmedia.com/columns/stephen-kruiser/2021/06/15/the-morning-briefing-the-cancel-woke-bullies-are-getting-pushback-and-its-a-lot-of-fun-to-watch-n1454604

We all have to work a little harder these days to find the silver linings around the clouds hanging over everything. It’s worth the effort though. This waking nightmare that we have all been slogging through since last November has us all in need of whatever brief flashes of levity we can find.

The negative people have been holding sway for far too long. The COVID panic porn fear mongers have been in our faces for over a year. When they’re not going on about something, the woke cancel freaks are poring through everyone’s past and trying to ruin lives over tweets from a decade ago.

It’s a real party out there.

The good guys have won a few recently, and while I’m not sure that I have the kind of heart that has cockles which can be warmed, but I have rather enjoyed seeing the pinched, constipated woke types getting a finger in their eyes.

A few things popped up yesterday that were encouraging. The first was about Nate Silvester, the police officer who lost his job because he made fun of cop-hater LeBron James, who is rather thin-skinned. Bryan wrote about Silvester getting offered an new gig by Pinal County Sheriff Mark Lamb here in Arizona. The wokesters’ loss is my home state’s gain.

Tyler had a post that illustrated how these psychotic cancel creeps should be dealt with. Here’s the intro:

Scott Cawthon, who created the critically-acclaimed horror survival video game Five Nights at Freddy‘s, found himself a target of the cancel culture mob this weekend after LGBT activists discovered he had donated to “problematic” candidates. Cawthon refused to apologize. Instead, he gave a master class on how to stand up to the mob. Cawthon, 43, had contributed to various campaigns for both Republicans and Democrats, but the mob found reasons to condemn each of them. He supported former President Donald Trump, then-presidential candidate Tulsi Gabbard, Kim Klacik, and then-Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell. The LGBT activists condemned each of these candidates, including the Democrat Gabbard because she supported a bill protecting women’s sports from “transgender” male competition.

First: trying to ruin someone’s life over which politicians he or she has supported in the past is straight-up voter suppression, which the American left is all about.

What we usually see in situations like this is utter capitulation to the rage mob. That never works, of course, because the frothing animals who make up these mobs don’t care if anyone expresses remorse. They have no good graces for people to get back into.

Cawthon’s response was magnificent:

“I’m a republican. I’m a Christian. I’m pro-life. I believe in God,” he declared. “I also believe in equality, and in science, and in common sense. Despite what some may say, all of those things can go together. That’s not an apology or promise to change, it’s the way it’s always been.” “If I get cancelled, then I get cancelled. I don’t do this for the money anymore; I do it because I enjoy it,” Cawthon wrote. “If people think I’m doing more harm than good now, then maybe it’s better that I get cancelled and retire. I would accept that. I’ve had a fulfilling career. Besides, most things that people can take from you are things that never had much value to begin with.” He signed off with a statement of appreciation for the fans. “I have always loved, and will continue to love, this community and this fanbase, even if someday it doesn’t include me anymore,” the developer concluded. This powerful response flipped the cancel culture attacks. “I stand with Scott” started trending on Twitter.

That’s the way you do that. Stick to your principles and be classy about it. That cancel crowd doesn’t have principles or class, so being face with either confuses them.

The final bit of good news had to do with the Babylon Bee’s ongoing battle with The New York Times, which Tyler also wrote about:

On Monday, Babylon Bee CEO Seth Dillon announced that The New York Times had agreed to drop its arguably defamatory attack on the Babylon Bee after the Bee sent multiple demand letters threatening a defamation lawsuit. Under the guise of reporting, the Times claimed that the Bee “frequently trafficked in misinformation under the guise of satire.” While the Times originally agreed to weaken the attack somewhat, its updated story still suggested that the Bee is one of the “far-right misinformation sites that used ‘satire’ claims to protect their presence on [Facebook].” Yet the Times finally agreed to drop the attacks altogether on Friday. “Big update here. The [New York Times] has responded to our demand letter by removing defamatory statements about us from their article. Here’s their email to our counsel notifying us of the correction,” Dillon announced on Twitter Monday.

Let us be very clear about something: there is no bigger peddler of misinformation in America than The New York Times. It’s also a proven fact that leftists are humorless. Only the twisted minds of far-left smear merchants would come up with something as ridiculous as “satire claims.” It’s a satire site, you mirth-challenged morons.

We here at the Morning Briefing are big fans of the Bee. The site is consistently hilarious and the only reason that the Times has a beef with it is because it consistently proves that we have more fun on this side of the aisle and they’re useless shrews over there.

The Times thought it could bully the Bee. The best way to deal with a bully is to punch it in the nose. The Bee swung and landed.

Let’s hope it starts a trend.

It’s time that the cancel culture scum learn that they’ve won some battles, but they aren’t going to win the war.

Silver linings people, they’re out there.

