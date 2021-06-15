https://twitchy.com/sarahd-313035/2021/06/15/this-is-about-power-redsteeze-to-set-his-sights-on-corporate-media-and-big-tech-as-libs-melt-down-over-jon-stewarts-lab-leak-comments/

It’s hard to overdose on Stephen L. Miller, and that’s a good thing. Because he’s really on a roll today.

After devoting his Twitter feed to retweets of liberals losing it over Jon Stewart advancing the COVID19 lab-leak hypothesis on Stephen Colbert’s show last night, Mr. @redsteeze is tearing into the mainstream media and Big Tech for their striking, accountability-free about-face.

Miller’s thread was prompted by this take on Stewart from Mediaite:

Conservatives Take a Victory Lap After Jon Stewart Backs Lab Leak Theory on The Late Show’s Return: ‘Online Leftists Seem Big Mad’ https://t.co/bSzxIErTsJ — Mediaite (@Mediaite) June 15, 2021

Conservatives pounce on lefties pissed off at Jon Stewart for making a compelling argument for the lab-leak hypothesis! That’s their takeaway.

Man, did you guys miss the entire point here. https://t.co/mwdVGo7pnP — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) June 15, 2021

Guess it’s up to Miller to make the point for them:

This isn’t about a victory lap, or Trump, or Fauci or the lab leak, or a pangolin’s asshole. This is about how corporate media and big teach decide which information is considered crazy and a conspiracy right up until they don’t anymore. This is about power. Not victory laps. — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) June 15, 2021

8 months ago this clip would be banned on YouTube and Facebook. Twitter would flag it for rampant misinformation. People were banned over this. Now, and with no new information, it’s acceptable, and not a single journalist in mainstream media is asking why that is. — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) June 15, 2021

The revelation in that segment with Stewart isn’t Jon Stewart. It’s Stephen Colbert. Colbert is an avatar of a biased media bubble who was rendered speechless except for quips about a Wisconsin senator. — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) June 15, 2021

Imagine what happens when Stephen Colbert finds out Hunter Biden’s laptop is real. — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) June 15, 2021

When Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube stop banning selective information because corporate media shames them into doing so, I’ll take that victory lap. — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) June 15, 2021

Anthony Fauci has lied to the public several times. He’s admitted to it and has tried to hide behind the “Gosh gee shucks” act. To state this to someone like Colbert or media is verboten. This is another soft point Stewart was getting at. — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) June 15, 2021

And the media and fact-checking authorities don’t know what to do with themselves right now.

There’s missing the point, and there’s swerving to make the point miss them. — Chuck Runamok (@WayTooMuchGear) June 15, 2021

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

