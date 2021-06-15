https://www.theblaze.com/shows/louder-with-crowder/this-is-what-is-so-scary-crowder-notes-an-overlooked-detail-from-jon-stuarts-late-night-interview

Comedian John Stuart is now echoing what would have had conservatives banned on YouTube just four months ago: the theory that COVID leaked from a lab in Wuhan.

“So, I will say this—and I honestly mean this—I think we owe a great debt of gratitude to science. Science has, in many ways, helped ease the suffering of this pandemic, which was more than likely caused by science,” Stuart said to Late Show host Stephen Colbert.

Crowder pointed to Colbert’s reaction during the interview and stressed the important contrast between Stuart and Colbert. “One was being funny and one was trying to rein the other in,” Crowder explained. He added, “This is what is so scary,.”

