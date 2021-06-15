https://twitchy.com/sarahd-313035/2021/06/15/this-really-is-amazing-cnns-don-lemon-is-clearly-still-struggling-to-find-his-place-in-a-post-trump-america/

CNN’s most stunningly brave firefighters couldn’t hide their enthusiasm and sheer joy when Joe Biden won the 2020 presidential election. They were genuinely thrilled.

Which makes it all the more interesting that they still can’t seem to quit Donald Trump, even after all this time.

Take Don Lemon, for example. For a guy who can’t stand Donald Trump, he sure does devote a lot of his time and energy to Donald Trump:

He makes some good points. But also, @DonLemon has led his 10pm CNN show for the past six episodes by talking about… Donald Trump. https://t.co/hyB9hPmuo0 — Steve Krakauer (@SteveKrak) June 3, 2021

It’s now night 7 of Don Lemon leading his show by talking about Donald Trump. CNN can’t kick its addiction. And it’s bleeding viewers because of it. pic.twitter.com/l5KlqUxmur — Steve Krakauer (@SteveKrak) June 4, 2021

FYI tonight is now the 12th night in a row where Don Lemon is leading his show by talking about Donald Trump. It is an addiction that he and his network can’t kick. pic.twitter.com/cQTNvdspok — Steve Krakauer (@SteveKrak) June 15, 2021

Donald Trump is a helluva drug.

Can anyone recommend a good detox program?

This really is amazing. They literally cannot focus on anything else.

It’s ADTDD (Attention-Deficit Trump Derangement Disorder). https://t.co/6II79xSZI1 — Jay Walker (@TokenWasp) June 15, 2021

Has fever. Only solution: More Trump https://t.co/J56qWWj095 — Chuck Ross (@ChuckRossDC) June 15, 2021

It’s the only way they can get ratings. — teri (@lldnt) June 15, 2021

Trump’s fascist takeover of the US and his mass-imprisonment of opponents is always just right around the corner — it has to be, to keep fear levels high and people watching and reading:https://t.co/j8vUT2EV9n — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) June 15, 2021

They know where their bread was buttered. https://t.co/7kArybNuhq — Christopher D. White (@ZanderKelly30) June 15, 2021

Trump was their cash cow and now they’re screwed. — Gotham Patriot 🇺🇸 (@PatriotGotham) June 15, 2021

You really hate to see it.

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

