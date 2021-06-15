http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/0l0gs1iYxm0/

President Joe Biden formally announced Tuesday that Washington bureaucrat-turned-Wall Street executive Thomas Nides will be the next U.S. Ambassador to Israel — an appointment that comes more than three weeks after the Israel-Hamas war.

As Breitbart News reported last month, when news of the likely appointment broke, Nides has shared anti-Trump conspiracy theories on Twitter, including the claim that President Donald Trump wanted war with Iran.

Moreover:

Nides has a history of supporting left-wing policies on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, including attempting to stop Congress from defunding the anti-Israel United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO), according to the Times of Israel, and trying to stop Congress from limiting funding to the UN Relief and Works Agency, viewed by critics as a pro-Palestinian institution, whose funding Trump eventually cut (and which the Biden administration is busy restoring). … Nides also retweeted a message by the Lincoln Project — later to be embroiled in scandal — speculating that Trump was hiding something in his medical records… Nides also retweeted a false claim that Trump “wouldn’t honor” American World War I dead because it was raining… Originally from Minnesota, Nides has shuttled between Washington and Wall Street. He is currently the Managing Director and Vice Chairman of Morgan Stanley. Previously, he served as Deputy Secretary of State for Management and Resources under Hillary Clinton in the Obama administration. He testified before Congress at a Senate Foreign Relations Committee inquiry into the terror attack at Benghazi, Libya, noting that the department would improve spending on embassy security.

President Trump’s appointee for U.S. Ambassador to Israel, David Friedman, was already confirmed by March 2017.

Joel B. Pollak is Senior Editor-at-Large at Breitbart News and the host of Breitbart News Sunday on Sirius XM Patriot on Sunday evenings from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. ET (4 p.m. to 7 p.m. PT). He is the author of the new e-book, The Zionist Conspiracy (and how to join it). His recent book, RED NOVEMBER, tells the story of the 2020 Democratic presidential primary from a conservative perspective. He is a winner of the 2018 Robert Novak Journalism Alumni Fellowship. Follow him on Twitter at @joelpollak.

