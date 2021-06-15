https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/06/15/top-virologist-tells-new-york-times-theres-no-evidence-the-coronavirus-leaked-from-her-lab-but-its-hard-to-prove/

Here’s some rare honest reporting on the coronavirus from the New York Times: “The idea that the virus may have escaped from a lab had long been widely dismissed by scientists as implausible and shunned by others for its connection with former President Donald J. Trump,” the Times reports, and that’s the story right there — the lab-leak theory was dismissed as a debunked conspiracy theory for more than a year because no one wanted to give Trump any credibility on the issue. “But fresh scrutiny from the Biden administration and calls for greater candor from prominent scientists have brought the theory back to the fore.”

Chinese virologist Shi Zhengli spoke with and emailed the New York Times, and she said in a text message, “I don’t know how the world has come to this, constantly pouring filth on an innocent scientist.”

Here’s another headline: the New York Times actually questions the Chinese government’s trustworthiness.

A lot of people are upset with the Times for publishing this racist, fear-mongering piece and wondering why it stooped so low as to add the “China’s secrecy makes this hard to prove.”

