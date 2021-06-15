https://thehill.com/regulation/court-battles/558634-ex-trump-exec-at-center-of-ny-tax-probe-could-face-charges-this

Allen WeisselbergAllen Howard WeisselbergTrump Organization controller testified before special counsel: report Importance of Trump grand jury probe cannot be overstated What we know about grand jury in Trump probe MORE, the Trump Organization’s chief financial officer, could face charges as soon as this summer as the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office signals it’s entering the final stages of a criminal tax investigation into the executive, The New York Times reported on Tuesday.

People with knowledge of the matter told the Times that a grand jury has been hearing evidence against Weisselberg, a longtime confidant of former President TrumpDonald TrumpDOJ asks Supreme Court to revive Boston Marathon bomber death sentence, in break with Biden vow Biden looking to build momentum for Putin meeting DOJ tells media execs that reporters were not targets of investigations MORE. Prosecutors have reportedly obtained Weisselberg’s official tax returns.

Manhattan District Attorney Cy Vance Jr.’s office has been trying to use the tax investigation to pressure Weisselberg into cooperating with their broader investigation into Trump, but for now he appears to have rebuffed their efforts, the Times reported.

The Times noted that Jeff McConney, a senior vice president and controller of the Trump organization, has testified before the grand jury, the first sign that the grand jury was hearing evidence about Weisselberg.

However, it’s still unclear whether prosecutors will seek to indict Weisselberg, which would make him the first person to be criminally charged in the financial fraud investigation into the Trump Organization.

Weisselberg’s lawyer, Mary Mulligan, declined to comment to the Times.

Vance’s office declined to comment to The Hill.

Weisselberg has served as chief financial officer of the Trump Organization for about 40 years, and could potentially be a key source of information for investigators.

Vance’s office is looking into his role in the Trump Organization, his personal finances and benefits given to his son, Barry, a long time employee of the Trump Organization.

New York Attorney General Letitia James (D) has also been probing Weisselberg’s taxes in an overlapping investigation.

Their offices are working together in a broader investigation into whether the Trump Organization inflated the value of its properties to lenders and insurers and if it paid the appropriate amount of taxes.

Trump for his part has denied wrongdoing and sought to paint the investigations as politically motivated.

