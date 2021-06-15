Donald Trump Jr. can’t say if his father will launch another bid for the White House in 2024, but he’s got a clear favorite for who he thinks the nominee should be if the 45th president doesn’t run.

Trump Jr. sat for a wide-ranging interview with the Washington Examiner, during which he discussed the media’s blackout of the latest Hunter Biden scandal, the differences between President Joe Biden’s approaches to Russia and China compared to his father’s, and the current field of 2024 Republican hopefuls.

HUNTER BIDEN BLACKOUT PROVES MEDIA WILL PROTECT DEMOCRATS FOR ALL ‘ETERNITY,’ TRUMP JR. SAYS

“You’ll have to ask him,” Trump Jr. laughed when asked about a third run for his family’s patriarch.

“If I’m going to be totally objective about it,” he said when pressed on the current slate of Republicans already angling for the nomination, “I think, you know, what Ron DeSantis has done in Florida is outstanding.”

“I mean, he didn’t fall for the narrative. I think he’s learned, perhaps through watching [Donald] Trump, you know, what the media will try to do to you if you do take those kinds of stances,” the former first son added. “I think he’s been proven, you know, virtually 100% correct on those things.”

Trump Jr. contended that DeSantis has “certainly a very bright continuing future, whether that’s with my father, whether that’s — if my father doesn’t run — on his own.” The son appeared to, like his father, suggest DeSantis would make a solid running mate for the Donald, which would mean ditching former Vice President Mike Pence.

“I think he’s a case study right now,” Trump Jr. said of the Florida chief executive. “We need more people willing to take that on like he has.”