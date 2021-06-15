https://justthenews.com/politics-policy/all-things-trump/trump-hold-rally-ohio-support-candidate-he-endorsed-us-house-seat?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

Former President Donald Trump is slated to hold a rally in Ohio later this month to promote a candidate he endorsed for a seat in Congress.

“This Save America rally marks President Trump’s first of many appearances in support of candidates and causes that further the MAGA agenda and accomplishments of President Trump’s administration,” according to a press release. “The rally is to support Max Miller, who President Trump has endorsed for election in Ohio’s 16th Congressional District.”

“Max Miller is a wonderful person who did a great job at the White House and will be a fantastic Congressman,” Trump said in a statement endorsing Miller earlier this year. “He is a Marine Veteran, a son of Ohio, and a true PATRIOT. Current Rep. Anthony Gonzalez should not be representing the people of the 16th district because he does not represent their interest or their heart. Max Miller has my Complete and Total Endorsement!”

