Former President Donald Trump announced Tuesday that he will soon make a trip to the southern border at the invitation of Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R), and took the opportunity to lambaste President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris for refusing to make a trip to the area despite the ongoing migrant crisis he called the “wreckage they created.”

What are the details?

Trump said in a statement that he will join Abbott on June 30 for “an official visit to our Nation’s decimated Southern border,” saying that “the Biden Administration inherited from me the strongest, safest, and most secure border in U.S. history and in mere weeks they turned it into the single worst border crisis disaster in U.S. history.”

He continued:

We went from detain-and-remove to catch-and-release. We went from having border security that was the envy of the world to a lawless border that is now pitied around the world. Biden and Harris have handed control of our border over to cartels, criminals, and coyotes. Drug dealers, MS-13 gang members, human smugglers, sex traffickers, and the criminal elements of the world now have free reign. Hospitals and schools are getting crushed and public health is being sacrificed all in service of a radical left anti-borders agenda. Our brave border agents and courageous ICE officers have been illegally stopped from doing their jobs. Our Nation is now one giant sanctuary city where even dangerous criminals are being cut loose and set free inside the U.S. interior on a daily basis.

The former president added, “If this weren’t bad enough, Biden and Harris won’t even tour the scenes of the wreckage they created, or come down and visit with the Border Patrol and ICE heroes risking their lives to defend our Nation at a time when the White House is doing everything it can to make their job totally impossible.”

Earlier in the day, Abbott tweeted that “Texas will finish what President Trump started,” touting his forthcoming plan to build a border wall in the absence of the Biden administration’s assistance as illegal immigrants continue to pour into the U.S. via Mexico at record rates.

The Daily Mail noted that according U.S. Customs and Border Protection data released last week, “the number of migrants rocketed by more than six-fold from the 23,237 who crossed from Mexico into the United States in May 2020.”

The outlet added that the “data also showed illegal crossings have exploded by 674% in a year, with 180,034 recorded in May — the fourth consecutive monthly rise.”

Meanwhile, Fox News reports that Harris — who was designated by Biden to address the “root causes” of the migrant surge — has gone 83 days without visiting the border since being tapped as point person on the crisis.

