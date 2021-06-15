https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/06/15/unbelievable-hack-nbc-news-brandy-zadrozny-says-shell-pass-along-christopher-rufos-quote-on-critical-race-theory/

NBC News’ Brandy Zadrozny is interested in Christopher Rufo’s view on critical race theory, in the sense that she can use it of proof of critical race theory being “the new antifa” and a “boogeyman political topic.” As Twitchy reported earlier, Zadrozny unveiled her new piece calling critical race theory just that:

Critical Race Theory is the new antifa and its just so frustrating to see this boogeyman political tactic work over and over again. — Brandy Zadrozny (@BrandyZadrozny) June 11, 2021

Anticipating a backlash from readers, Zadrozny, on behalf of her “dear readers,” pulled a quote from Rufo as proof of … something:

To the dear readers who will fill my inbox later with claims that the threat of CRT is real and not just a catch-all term repurposed as a conservative boogeyman? I give you Chris Rufo, senior fellow at the Manhattan Institute, who takes credit for this anti-CRT fervor. pic.twitter.com/bYkxprpCP0 — Brandy Zadrozny (@BrandyZadrozny) June 15, 2021

Rufo wrote what he meant to write, and he offered to provide a quote for Zadrozny to use in her piece:

Your “reporting” is trash. And for the record: the Left doesn’t get to deconstruct and reconstruct language at will, then force everyone to live within those terms. We, too, have the power to define words and shape discourse. — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) June 15, 2021

My point, which you intentionally misread, is that citizens should understand that policy decisions such as eliminating advanced classes for “equity,” withhold vaccines from certain racial groups, BIPOC-only income programs, etc., are all intelligible within the framework of CRT. — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) June 15, 2021

But that … is not what this says. If I’m missing something and you’d like to talk further (you declined our interview request) I’d love to discuss. pic.twitter.com/JZGniSVU2H — Brandy Zadrozny (@BrandyZadrozny) June 15, 2021

If I provide a quotation, will you update your piece to include it? — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) June 15, 2021

We strive to reach you before a story is published, but if you’ve reconsidered and want to provide comment now, I can hop on the phone or you can send a statement to [email protected] and should it merit inclusion, we could likely update. — Brandy Zadrozny (@BrandyZadrozny) June 15, 2021

Ah. Ok. Declining comment then demanding an after-the-fact publication of a statement disagreeing with on-record experts, parents, teachers and activists isn’t likely to get past editors but I’ll pass along. Good luck with the fundraising and should you wish to talk, I’m willing! — Brandy Zadrozny (@BrandyZadrozny) June 15, 2021

Um, what? “Demanding” an after-the-fact publication? When did that happen?

What’s interesting here is not only that NBCNews fails to give a fair description of why many object to CRT, its reporter celebrates her bias! This is not news. It’s conscious propaganda. https://t.co/uHCCqey6nH — Andrew Sullivan (@sullydish) June 15, 2021

She then asks me to provide a quotation, I send her one that contextualizes what I meant by “cultural constructions,” and then she says that she won’t publish it because it “disagrees with on-record experts [and] activists.” Journalism 2021. pic.twitter.com/iWxwKQ8a5H — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) June 15, 2021

If you refuse to contextualize Rufo’s quote by referencing the actual cultural constructions he has reported on (e.g., “spirit murder,” etc.), you’re acting in bad faith. You’re not a journalist but a propagandist. https://t.co/wYiN6LW5ov — Justin Lee (@justindeanlee) June 15, 2021

Yes, why not include the context of critical race theory in practice, such as having white teachers atone for the “spirit murder” of their black students?

Unbelievable hack. — David Reaboi (@davereaboi) June 15, 2021

She’s part of a much larger problem at NBC news. A truly malevolent and deceptive news org. I read a story on NBC about those anti-CRT parents who got put on a list by a cabal of parents, teachers and administrators – and the article took the side of the cabal. Insane. — Rick Jones (@RickJones616) June 15, 2021

“Reporters don’t take sides.” NBC News should address a reporter not only writing an ideological hit piece as “news, but also openly taunting my @ManhattanInst colleague @realchrisrufo. And sadly, this has become a trend with this reporter. This is really irresponsible. https://t.co/OX6CkMqTzQ — Brian Riedl 🧀 (@Brian_Riedl) June 15, 2021

To clarify: Its great to cover CRT, including the influence of its leading opponents. And its fine to quote Chris’ tweets. My problem is a reporter ultimately taking sides on the issue of CRT (“conservative boogeyman”) and then tweeting out taunts of people on the other side. — Brian Riedl 🧀 (@Brian_Riedl) June 15, 2021

So the reporter also told Chris she won’t publish a rebuttal quote if it disagrees with the “activists.” Yikes.https://t.co/KHb1Q1zAZk — Brian Riedl 🧀 (@Brian_Riedl) June 15, 2021

NBC News has a record of rewarding reporters that are dishonest and biased. More than any other mainstream news outlet. Zadrozny is a misinformation reporter that spends most of her time misinforming their audience with selective evidence and one-sided claims. https://t.co/dzhajSNeJo — AG (@AGHamilton29) June 15, 2021

Gee, I wonder where people got the idea that there was Critical Race Theory in the education system??? https://t.co/SRKec8vVw3 pic.twitter.com/0w6NiKcs1J — Wokal Distance (@wokal_distance) June 15, 2021

Weird, there seems to be a large body of academic work discussing the application of critical theory and critical race theory to the educational system! pic.twitter.com/t0ubNUUJf6 — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) June 15, 2021

“From Marxist Critique to Poststructuralist Feminism to Critical Theories of Race” — but, what about two plus two adding up to five? Let’s not lose sight of the goal of a public education — teaching the fundamentals.

There’s one point on which we agree with Zadrozny: good luck with the fundraising.

