https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/eu-vaccine-passports-become-law-in-27-nations/
NEWS JUNKIES — CHECK OUT OUR HOMEPAGE
EU Signs Into Law Digital Covid Vaccine Passports to Ease Summer Travel
European Union lawmakers on Monday signed into law a new digital Covid travel pass aimed at opening the 27-nation bloc up for the summer. Speaking at the signing event, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen hoped the new certificate will solidify the spirit of an open Europe and “a Europe without barriers.”