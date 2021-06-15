https://www.theblaze.com/news/deputies-lift-car-save-woman-after-crash

Harrowing dash cam video captured sheriff’s deputies in Oakland County, Michigan, lifting a car to free a woman who was pinned below the vehicle following a violent hit-and-run crash last Thursday.

The 24-year-old woman, who is currently in critical condition, was ejected from the vehicle in the crash, while her 2-year-old son was left dangling upside down, WJBK-TV reported. The child was uninjured in the accident.

The crash occurred after a driver in a silver SUV ignored a stop sign and swerved through an intersection Thursday morning, striking the woman’s car and causing it to roll over.

After capturing the traumatic accident on video, an officer approached the scene in his patrol car to assess the situation. At that point, the driver of the SUV, 30-year-old Dontonio Tremone Nichols, reportedly exited the passenger side of his vehicle and ran away on foot.

Nichols — who was wanted for absconding from parole and was allegedly attempting to flee police while speeding when the accident occurred — was arrested later Friday night.







Deputies lift car off woman after fleeing suspect crashes into her in hit and run



youtu.be



Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard recalled that when deputies arrived on scene, they were forced to make a quick decision to save the woman’s life.

“The woman had been ejected from the vehicle, she was trapped under the vehicle with only part of her leg sticking out, she was unconscious,” Bouchard said. “They realized this was life and death, she’s underneath the car, they couldn’t wait for any kind of wrecker assistance, and the jaws of life probably wouldn’t even be functional.”

“She didn’t have the time to wait so they got as many bodies there as fast as they could, lift[ed] the car and pull[ed] her out,” he continued.

Once free from underneath the vehicle, the woman was transferred to a local hospital for treatment and is listed as in critical condition. Authorities noted that she was not wearing her seat belt when the crash occurred.

Deputies found her toddler son crying and hanging upside down in the vehicle, though safely restrained in a child seat without injury.

In an interview with WJBK-TV, Bouchard said that Nichols caused the accident and then “cowardly ran away without giving a passing thought to the well-being of the other driver.”

According to Fox News, he is now charged with leaving the scene of an accident, driving with a revoked license, and obstructing police. He is being held on a $275,000 bond.

