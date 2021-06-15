https://bigleaguepolitics.com/virginia-congressman-bob-good-introduces-pistol-act-in-effort-to-resist-the-biden-administrations-anti-second-amendment-agenda/

On June 14, 2021, the National Association for Gun Rights (NAGR) published a press release praising Virginia Congressman Bob Good’s recent introduction of the Protecting Individual Sovereignty Through Our Laws Act (PISTOL Act). Good’s legislation comes in response to efforts by the Biden administration to regulate and ban “AR” pistol braces.

“I am grateful my friend Rep. Good has introduced this piece of legislation. Law-abiding gun owners are sick and tired of the ATF and the Biden administration chipping away at our right to keep and bear arms – and now that they want to turn millions of gun owners into felons overnight through their ridiculous pistol brace rule, this legislation couldn’t have come at a better time,” declared Dudley Brown, President of the National Association for Gun Rights.

According to NAGR’s press release, The US Department of Justice recently published a rule which changes the definition of “pistols with a stabilizing brace attached to the buffer tube as a short barreled rifle, therefore subjecting these firearms to the draconian requirements of the National Firearms Act (NFA).”

The PISTOL Act prohibits the ATF from classifying pistols featuring brace attachments as short barreled rifles per the National Firearms Act. In addition, the PISTOL Act provides a legislative definition for pistols that allows them to be exempt from the NFA.

“The Biden Administration poses the biggest threat to the Constitutional rights of freedom-loving Americans that we have seen in decades – their unconstitutional attack on pistol braces sets a dangerous precedent for anti-gun legislators to further regulate firearm accessories in the future. The PISTOL Act is the right piece of legislation to fight back against another left wing gun grab.” declared Brown.

According to ATF reports, roughly 1.4 million Americans currently own or have plans of owning stabilizing braces. Should this rule become law, NAGR estimates that millions of lawful citizens will either be subject to taxation, have their information forcibly stored into a federal gun database, or forced to destroy their property that they lawfully acquired.

NAGR and Virginia Gun Rights Task Force fully endorse Good’s PISTOL Act legislation. Considering how unstable things have become throughout America, it’s understandable why Americans are acquiring firearms accessories and bulk ammo. At the end of the day, the most proven form of defense from crime and other social maladies is a lawfully armed individual. The government cannot always be counted on to defend people when they need it most.

