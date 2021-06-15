https://thelibertydaily.com/virginia-gubernatorial-candidate-terry-mcauliffe-dismisses-all-concerns-about-critical-race-theory/

When Terry McAuliffe was Governor of Virginia, he made his name synonymous with ignoring the concerns of his constituents. He dismissed anything that did not fit within his radical progressive worldview and demonized people on both sides of the political aisle for questioning his policies. And yet somehow the “woke” politician is finding himself close to being Virginia’s next governor, replacing Ralph “Blackface” Northam if things go his way.

The latest example of his gaslighting of concerns comes in his attacks against critics of Critical Race Theory. Everyday, people are waking up to the realization that fighting racism with more racism is idiotic and teaching our children to make decisions based on the color of their skin is anti-American. But that hasn’t stopped McAuliffe from not only embracing the false ideology, but attacking anyone who has concerns.

According to Rick Moran at PJ Media, it’s just a “right-wing conspiracy”:

Virginia Democratic nominee for governor Terry McAuliffe doesn’t think much of CRT criticism. In fact, he thinks it’s a “right-wing conspiracy” involving former president Donald Trump and the GOP nominee for governor, Glenn Youngkin. Fox News obtained audio that revealed McAuliffe’s fear of the issue doing damage to his chances of winning. By trying to dismiss criticisms of critical race theory as a “conspiracy theory,” he’s trying to delegitimize his critics while downplaying the significance of CRT.

A woman had asked him at a June 4 event: “I was just wondering – with all of the Republicans talking about critical race theory, and they’re making this huge deal about it, and it’s all of the conversation with the news in Virginia. What are you going to say to all of those people making education about that?” “That’s another right-wing conspiracy,” he said.

When leftists invoke the phrase “right-wing conspiracy,” it almost certainly precedes an attack on Donald Trump, his supporters, and the Republican Party in general. As Joe Newby pointed out at Conservative Firing Line, McAuliffe followed the leftist script perfectly:

McAuliffe added, “This is totally made up by Donald Trump and Glenn Youngkin. This is who they are. It’s a conspiracy theory.” Translation: Don’t believe your lying eyes and ears. Despite the fact that states and communities across the country have roundly criticized the racist curriculum, it doesn’t really exist.

Author Christopher Rufo pointed out the evolution of talking points surrounding Critical Race Theory:

First it was “conservatives don’t understand critical race theory.” Then it was “that’s not real critical race theory.” Now it’s “critical race theory doesn’t even exist.” And it’s only Monday.https://t.co/dLI4NVgV53 — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) June 14, 2021

Invariably the radical left, which is quickly taking over the steering wheel of the entire Democrat Party, will spin their narratives the moment they’re discovered to be false. Critical Race Theory is proving this to be the case in real time as the truth underlying Black Lives Matter and other Neo-Marxist organizations comes out. It will not be long until Critical Race Theory is replaced by something more extreme, more unhinged, and less aligned with America’s values of equality and opportunity.

Perhaps McAuliffe is feeling the pressure from his opponent, Republican Glenn Youngkin, and has decided to lurch even more to the left than he normally does in an effort to stave off momentum from the right. Shawn Fleetwood at The Federalist noted how close the race is:

New polling on the Virginia gubernatorial race shows Democrat Terry McAuliffe and Republican Glenn Youngkin locked in a virtual tie, as the two candidates vie to win control of the governor’s mansion this November. Conducted by JMC Analytics from June 9-12, the poll shows McAuliffe leading Youngkin at 46 percent to 42 percent, which falls within the poll’s 4.2 percent margin of error. Twelve percent of voters remain undecided.

Virginia was once a nicely red state. Will this be the gubernatorial election when the machinations of the radical left finally make Virginians do what’s best for them, their state, and this nation?

