The Washington Post’s Michael Gerson admits that he’s woke because it’s a good thing, although he can see a problem with “extreme wokeness,” which makes itself felt in critical race theory. He’s right when he says it’s “a fight for power, a zero-sum struggle between oppressor and oppressed,” and it involves favoring the oppressed in every instance.
However, the real problem with “America’s contest of nightmares” is right-wing authoritarianism:
Large elements of the American populist right mythologize the nation’s past rather than face its failures. They dismiss real news as fake and embrace obvious propaganda. They are anti-intellectual to the point of denying lifesaving scientific truths. They fear diversity and target racial, ethnic and religious minorities for resentment. They cultivate a sense of victimhood by warning of arrogant elites and vast conspiracies. These are not isolated ailments; they are the textbook symptoms of a fascist political infection.
OK, he lost us there when he touched upon fake news. Didn’t the fact-checker for his own paper just lay out a timeline that made the Wuhan lab-leak theory “suddenly” credible? Who’s embracing obvious (CCP) propaganda?
Opinion: Extreme wokeness vs. right-wing authoritarianism? It’s no contest which is worse. https://t.co/iEhciYR4WY
— The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) June 15, 2021
It’s no contest which is worse.
Indeed. Wokeness is obviously much worse.
— Dr. Raymond Voetsek 🇿🇦 (@DrVoetsek) June 15, 2021
Extreme wokeness is turning a mass of people into joyless vindictive philistines, so yeah…it isn’t that much of a contest.
— Guy Faux (@Faux_Guy_) June 15, 2021
…give me freedom before pettiness. Right-wing all the way.
— Brad Owens (@spot60spot) June 15, 2021
The former will create more of the latter.
— Lynn Turman (@BigHeadPunyBod) June 15, 2021
Good point. Hey, didn’t Democratic gubernatorial candidate Terry McAuliffe just call critical race theory a right-wing conspiracy that was “totally made up” by Donald Trump?
Wokeness is the devil. The Washington Post finally got something right!
— 🌴Fishy and Lundgren 🤙 (@LacedRaisins) June 15, 2021
What about left wing authoritarianism?
— EyeCYou (@omniscient223) June 15, 2021
How about extreme left wing authoritarianism which includes extreme wokeness.
— Batman (@brucewayne1951) June 15, 2021
Wokeness is left-wing authoritarianism.
— Attila the Honeybun (@AttilaSaysMeow) June 15, 2021
Extreme wokeness is authoritarianism.
— Hal Katz (@_wrongsideof30) June 15, 2021
Bizarre headline.
The left craves authoritarianism not the right. Look at any communist or left wing regime.
— AltNewsMedia 🌍 (@AltNewsMedia) June 15, 2021
What about woke authoritarianism?
— Ricky Bentley (@MrBentley502) June 15, 2021
Are we pretending that left wing authoritarianism doesn’t exist?
— thirdparty (@third_party_obs) June 15, 2021
Wokeness for sure
— Sammy Am I Am (@SammyAmIAm1) June 15, 2021
The far left are the true fascists. They will burn you alive if you don’t follow their rules.
— Cornpop and me, Joey B. (@icmilka) June 15, 2021
Wokeness by a landslide.
— JuanTalamera (@JuanTalamera11) June 15, 2021
This is easy to answer. Which states are people moving out of and which state are people move into.
— !Ray_Ray! (@CookieMunchr714) June 15, 2021
They’re both bad. But the @washingtonpost needs an excuse to ignore our wokeness problem.
— Electile Dysfunction, M.D. (@ElectileDysfx) June 15, 2021
BLM and Antifa burned down the country last year but the woke @washingtonpost ignored it.
— NyMetsFan (@FS08983678) June 15, 2021
I dunno, maybe it’s just me, but if we actually had “right-wing authoritarianism” wouldn’t Trump still be in office? Conversely, we watched a summer of “wokeness” destroy cities while “authoritarian” Trump did nothing about it? Something isn’t connecting here.
— JD Horowitz (@HorowitzTime) June 15, 2021
Straw man. Right-wing authoritarianism isn’t the opponent, because there are very few of them, and they have no power. The true contest is between “Extreme wokeness” and conservatism.
— VinFizzFlyer (@VinFizzFlyer) June 15, 2021
Considering that “right wing authoritarianism” is pretty much a myth, yes, the choice is easy.
— Can of Spam (@iDoLikeSpam) June 15, 2021
Insert ominous Trump photos… there, our work here is done.
— Ziltoid the Omniscient (@ZiltoidtheOmni1) June 15, 2021
Image the bravery it took to acknowledge there’s even a strain of “extreme wokeness” poisoning the country.
