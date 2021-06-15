https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/06/15/wapo-extreme-wokeness-isnt-as-bad-as-right-wing-authoritarianism-because-it-doesnt-threaten-to-undo-democracy/

The Washington Post’s Michael Gerson admits that he’s woke because it’s a good thing, although he can see a problem with “extreme wokeness,” which makes itself felt in critical race theory. He’s right when he says it’s “a fight for power, a zero-sum struggle between oppressor and oppressed,” and it involves favoring the oppressed in every instance.

However, the real problem with “America’s contest of nightmares” is right-wing authoritarianism:

Large elements of the American populist right mythologize the nation’s past rather than face its failures. They dismiss real news as fake and embrace obvious propaganda. They are anti-intellectual to the point of denying lifesaving scientific truths. They fear diversity and target racial, ethnic and religious minorities for resentment. They cultivate a sense of victimhood by warning of arrogant elites and vast conspiracies. These are not isolated ailments; they are the textbook symptoms of a fascist political infection.

OK, he lost us there when he touched upon fake news. Didn’t the fact-checker for his own paper just lay out a timeline that made the Wuhan lab-leak theory “suddenly” credible? Who’s embracing obvious (CCP) propaganda?

Opinion: Extreme wokeness vs. right-wing authoritarianism? It’s no contest which is worse. https://t.co/iEhciYR4WY — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) June 15, 2021

It’s no contest which is worse.

Indeed. Wokeness is obviously much worse. — Dr. Raymond Voetsek 🇿🇦 (@DrVoetsek) June 15, 2021

Extreme wokeness is turning a mass of people into joyless vindictive philistines, so yeah…it isn’t that much of a contest. — Guy Faux (@Faux_Guy_) June 15, 2021

…give me freedom before pettiness. Right-wing all the way. — Brad Owens (@spot60spot) June 15, 2021

The former will create more of the latter. — Lynn Turman (@BigHeadPunyBod) June 15, 2021

Good point. Hey, didn’t Democratic gubernatorial candidate Terry McAuliffe just call critical race theory a right-wing conspiracy that was “totally made up” by Donald Trump?

Wokeness is the devil. The Washington Post finally got something right! — 🌴Fishy and Lundgren 🤙 (@LacedRaisins) June 15, 2021

What about left wing authoritarianism? — EyeCYou (@omniscient223) June 15, 2021

How about extreme left wing authoritarianism which includes extreme wokeness. — Batman (@brucewayne1951) June 15, 2021

Wokeness is left-wing authoritarianism. — Attila the Honeybun (@AttilaSaysMeow) June 15, 2021

Extreme wokeness is authoritarianism. — Hal Katz (@_wrongsideof30) June 15, 2021

Bizarre headline. The left craves authoritarianism not the right. Look at any communist or left wing regime. — AltNewsMedia 🌍 (@AltNewsMedia) June 15, 2021

What about woke authoritarianism? — Ricky Bentley (@MrBentley502) June 15, 2021

Are we pretending that left wing authoritarianism doesn’t exist? — thirdparty (@third_party_obs) June 15, 2021

Wokeness for sure — Sammy Am I Am (@SammyAmIAm1) June 15, 2021

The far left are the true fascists. They will burn you alive if you don’t follow their rules. — Cornpop and me, Joey B. (@icmilka) June 15, 2021

Wokeness by a landslide. — JuanTalamera (@JuanTalamera11) June 15, 2021

This is easy to answer. Which states are people moving out of and which state are people move into. — !Ray_Ray! (@CookieMunchr714) June 15, 2021

They’re both bad. But the @washingtonpost needs an excuse to ignore our wokeness problem. — Electile Dysfunction, M.D. (@ElectileDysfx) June 15, 2021

BLM and Antifa burned down the country last year but the woke @washingtonpost ignored it. — NyMetsFan (@FS08983678) June 15, 2021

I dunno, maybe it’s just me, but if we actually had “right-wing authoritarianism” wouldn’t Trump still be in office? Conversely, we watched a summer of “wokeness” destroy cities while “authoritarian” Trump did nothing about it? Something isn’t connecting here. — JD Horowitz (@HorowitzTime) June 15, 2021

Straw man. Right-wing authoritarianism isn’t the opponent, because there are very few of them, and they have no power. The true contest is between “Extreme wokeness” and conservatism. — VinFizzFlyer (@VinFizzFlyer) June 15, 2021

Considering that “right wing authoritarianism” is pretty much a myth, yes, the choice is easy. — Can of Spam (@iDoLikeSpam) June 15, 2021

Insert ominous Trump photos… there, our work here is done. — Ziltoid the Omniscient (@ZiltoidtheOmni1) June 15, 2021

Image the bravery it took to acknowledge there’s even a strain of “extreme wokeness” poisoning the country.

Related:

Wokest of the WOKE –> Thread BLASTS Loudoun County Public Schools and their ‘bias reporting system’ meant to name and shame STUDENTS https://t.co/86iCdiXgJI — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) June 3, 2021

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

