https://www.dailywire.com/news/watch-ashli-babbitt-husband-attorney-discuss-alleged-identity-of-officer-deafening-silence-from-authorities

The husband of Ashli Babbitt said Monday night on Fox News’ “Tucker Carlson Tonight” that there’s been a “deafening silence” from the Metropolitan Police Department concerning the identity of the officer who fatally shot his wife on Jan. 6.

“Somebody in D.C. knows,” said Aaron Babbitt. “I think a lot of people know, but nobody is telling us. And the silence is deafening.”

Terry Roberts, an attorney representing the Babbitt family in a lawsuit against Capitol Police, told Carlson that he believes the officer who fatally shot Babbitt was the same man who allegedly left his loaded firearm in a public bathroom.

Carlson asked Mr. Roberts about reports online that suggest the officer who shot Babbit “was the same officer who left his loaded handgun in a public men’s room on the Capitol.”

“Do you believe that is the same officer — who seems like a very reckless person — who shot and killed Ashli Babbitt on January 6?”

“That’s my belief,” Roberts responded. “That’s my belief.”

Babbit, 35, was unarmed when she was shot on Jan. 6 by Capitol Police during the breach of the Capitol. She died of a gunshot wound to the left shoulder, according to the D.C. Medical Examiner’s office.

The Department of Justice announced in April that the officer who fatally shot Babbitt will not be charged with her death.

Notably, the identity of the officer has never been revealed — not to the public and not privately to Babbitt’s family.

In April, Roberts told Newsmax that Babbitt has not received justice due to the politics of the case and her open support for former President Donald Trump. The attorney will be pursuing a civil action on behalf of the family alleging a violation of Babbitt’s constitutional rights, he said.

“I’m handling the civil action that will be filed, that’s my role,” the attorney said. “The family and I were disappointed in the Department of Justice’s decision on this, but my role is, really, to bring a civil action and in that way, vindicate her rights.”

“We think the evidence is ample and supports criminal charges against the officer,” Roberts argued, claiming the officer could see Babbitt was not armed and offered her no warning.

“This is a situation in which the officer could have easily arrested her, if he had grounds to arrest her, without using deadly force,” he said. “So, this was an egregious act of excessive force and he should have been charged.”

What “disturbs most people” about Babbitt’s case, Roberts told Newsmax, “is that there’s a double standard at work.”

“If you were to change the circumstances, change the location a little bit, it’s a certainty that there would be charges,” he argued. “Obviously, the political climate is such that charges are not favored here. It really bothers us that there is a double standard at work.”

Asked if the family believes that “politics” is a factor in the case, noting that Babbitt was a Trump supporter, Roberts responded, “Clearly, that has everything to do with it, unfortunately. It shouldn’t.”

WATCH:

Asked by Fox host Tucker Carlson, Terrell Roberts, attorney for family of Ashli Babbitt, said it is his belief that the Capitol Police officer who fatally shot Babbitt on Jan. 6 is the same person who left a loaded handgun in a public men’s restroom at the Capitol. pic.twitter.com/pzw8oFdvRy — Daniel Chaitin (@danielchaitin7) June 15, 2021

Related: Ashli Babbitt Lawyer Talks Plans To Sue Capitol Police: ‘A Double Standard At Work,’ Politics Has ‘Everything To Do With It’

Related: Officials Won’t Seek Charges Against Capitol Officer For Ashli Babbitt Shooting

Related: WALSH: Ashli Babbitt Was Killed By Capitol Police On January 6. They Still Won’t Tell Us Who Did It Or Why.

The Daily Wire is one of America’s fastest-growing conservative media companies and counter-cultural outlets for news, opinion, and entertainment. Get inside access to The Daily Wire by becoming a member.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

