Comedian and former Daily Show host Jon Stewart was one of the first guests back on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert on Monday night, and he made his views fully known on what he believes to be the origins of the novel coronavirus: the Wuhan Institute of Virology.

After some preliminary “welcome back to real life” comments and questions, Stewart expressed fully his understanding that the virus originated in a lab in Wuhan. He mocked the concept of animal transmission, joking that pangolins and turtles making out was not the source of the virus that erupted into a global pandemic.

“Uhh, a pangolin kissed a turtle? …Or maybe a bat flew into the cloaca of a turkey and then it sneezed into my chili and now we all have coronavirus?” Stewart joked. Before a fully vaccinated audience, Stewart said that nothing else other than the theory that the virus leaked from a lab made any sense. This is a hypothesis that came to fruition in the early days of the pandemic, and was noted as a possibility by President Trump, but was squashed by mainstream media and Democrats, who frequently said that it was racist to think a virology lab […]

