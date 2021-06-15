https://trends.gab.com/trend-feed/60c914d0bbafd42ff5864f51
Samaritan’s Purse ministry chief Franklin Graham on Tuesday issued a warning to the nation, regarding socialism and communism and whether there is a future for America….
Hunter Biden, who recently started a career as an artist, has received high praise for his work which could sell for more than $75,000, according to the New York Post….
Comedy Central’s satirical news program “The Daily Show” was once said to be the place where millenials got their news, and now its former host is making news by challenging the establishment narrativ…
The former Orange County congressman says he participated in the march outside the Capitol, but insists he did not storm the building with others….
Tell us you’re laundering money without telling us you’re laundering money. Crackhead-turned international bagman-turned hipster artist Hunter Biden is working with a shady SoHo art deal with strong t…