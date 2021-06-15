https://twitchy.com/samj-3930/2021/06/15/you-know-i-love-gay-comedians-impression-of-kamala-harris-happy-pride-message-is-the-funniest-damn-thing-youll-see-today-watch/

It’s almost creepy how much Allison Reese sounds and ‘looks’ like Kamala Harris here. And not that she looks like her exactly, but the mannerisms, body movement, voice inflections … if you close your eyes or even squint, you’d swear this is Kammy.

Then again, it’s hilarious so … probably not.

Watch.

‘I’m Kamala Harris and I want to say hello to the LGTB community …’

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

She seriously sounds like her.

And ‘The Lion King’? What?

*dying*

Hi folks! I’m Allison Reese, and this is my REAL VOICE! Not a dub or a lip sync! Feel free to share my work and follow me for more funny content and impressions!!! Also, I’m a liberal, do NOT get it twisted haha — Allison Reese (Grease-Shapiro) (@reese_shapiro) June 15, 2021

We’re not getting anything twisted.

This is just damn funny.

And honestly, it’s probably better that the comedian IS a liberal because then people can’t accuse some ‘evil conservative’ of making fun of Kamala.

im from california and ive been hearing her my entire life how do u do this so perfectly this is an amazing impression and sounds like some shit she would actually say — communal soda (@communalsoda) June 14, 2021

“I am with Doug now” 💀🤪😂 — Robin (@LilBluePenguin) June 15, 2021

We snorted.

omfg 🤣 — gingyanna (@gingyanna) June 15, 2021

Not believable. Your face doesn’t look like an old, worn, leather couch. — Solomon Grundy (@ShuckChumerII) June 15, 2021

This could be Kamala … except for the fact that she’s likable and entertaining.

***

