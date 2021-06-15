https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/06/15/zoomed-in-video-shows-president-biden-fiddling-with-anti-trump-doj-talking-points-at-presser/

First of all, what this guy said:

It is pretty amazing; OAN’s video shows the hairs on President Biden’s hands, as well as his scripted DOJ talking points, which are all about Donald Trump. Biden proved at the NATO press conference that politics certainly don’t end at the water’s edge with him, and he had his anti-Trump flashcards ready for Sunday’s press conference in England as well.

Guys, give it up.

Yeah, what a waste.

That really is the question on the table, isn’t it?

Related:

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...