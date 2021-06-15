https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/06/15/zoomed-in-video-shows-president-biden-fiddling-with-anti-trump-doj-talking-points-at-presser/

First of all, what this guy said:

The real story should be the absolutely insane zoom on that camera — TBN (@TheBasedNinja) June 15, 2021

It is pretty amazing; OAN’s video shows the hairs on President Biden’s hands, as well as his scripted DOJ talking points, which are all about Donald Trump. Biden proved at the NATO press conference that politics certainly don’t end at the water’s edge with him, and he had his anti-Trump flashcards ready for Sunday’s press conference in England as well.

Joe Biden needs a flash card to remind him that he thinks everything is Trump’s fault. How pathetic. pic.twitter.com/5SRHUDf7z5 — Benny (@bennyjohnson) June 15, 2021

Guys, give it up.

Sad — Farm Loving 🇺🇲🇺🇲🇺🇲 (@FarmLoving) June 15, 2021

And they are notes that his wife likely wrote. — 🇺🇸 (@papi4481) June 15, 2021

What a joke. — R (@flintwoodcap) June 15, 2021

Is this real? — G Gordon Liddy (@GGordonLiddy5) June 15, 2021

If it weren’t so sad and scary it would be funny. — Steve McBee (@sm1972vfl) June 15, 2021

81 million votes… — Tom (@LoveTomLight) June 15, 2021

Do they write when to mumble incoherently onto the cards? — The Gen Z Conservative (@TheGenZConserv1) June 15, 2021

It’s like this administration is from high school 😂😂😂😂 — Jared Saya (@JaredSaya) June 15, 2021

And not a single reporter asked Biden about the Justice Department during that press conference… — Charlie Spiering (@charliespiering) June 15, 2021

Yeah, what a waste.

“I’ve made it clear this DOJ will reflect my values” If only we knew who authored those talking points… we would be that much closer to knowing who is actually calling the shots in this administration! — Aaron Harrison (@AaronONU) June 15, 2021

Even those don’t work. — t (@tvbann) June 15, 2021

It also says “The President” at the top to remind himself that he is the president and not a senator… — Martian (@MartianState) June 15, 2021

Why do they even bother typing up the cheat sheets? – we all know he can’t get the words from the cards to the microphone in any semblance of recognizable speech. Truly sad to watch! #ShameOnDrJill pic.twitter.com/k6QBVCPwpj — jim mcauliffe (@YanksFanInPhx) June 15, 2021

Those aren’t just talking points. It is literally written out what exactly to say … SMH. — PATRIOT 🇺🇸 (@karlynn1990) June 15, 2021

It would be interesting to know who wrote this flashcards for him — Abelardo Campañá (@abelardocampana) June 15, 2021

That really is the question on the table, isn’t it?

Whoever typed up the flash cards, Biden prefers to call Trump “the former guy,” don’t make his job any harder than it needs to be! — Bill derBerg (@WilliamderBerg) June 15, 2021

