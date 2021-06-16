https://thehill.com/homenews/house/558867-14-republicans-vote-against-making-juneteenth-a-federal-holiday

More than a dozen House Republicans voted against legislation on Wednesday to make Juneteenth, which marks the end of slavery in America, a federal holiday.

The House still passed the bill overwhelmingly by a vote of 415-14, a day after the Senate approved it by unanimous consent.

The bill now heads to President BidenJoe BidenMellman: Trump voters cling to 2020 tale FDA authorizes another batch of J&J vaccine Cotton warns of China collecting athletes’ DNA at 2022 Olympics MORE for his signature ahead of June 19, the day in 1865 when Maj. Gen. Gordon Granger of the Union Army informed the remaining enslaved people in Galveston, Texas, that they were freed by the Emancipation Proclamation issued more than two years earlier.

The 14 Republicans who voted against the bill were: Reps. Andy Biggs (Ariz.), Mo Brooks Morris (Mo) Jackson BrooksShelby backs ex-aide over Trump-favored candidate in Alabama Senate race GOP lawmaker deletes tweet that appeared to mistakenly reveal email password The Hill’s Morning Report – Presented by Facebook – Biden, Harris take US goals abroad MORE (Ala.), Andrew Clyde (Ga.), Scott DesJarlais (Tenn.), Paul Gosar Paul Anthony Gosar21 Republicans vote against awarding medals to police who defended Capitol on Jan. 6 On The Trail: Arizona is microcosm of battle for the GOP Trump looms large over fractured Arizona GOP MORE (Ariz.), Ronny Jackson (Texas), Doug LaMalfa Douglas (Doug) LaMalfaGrowing number of lawmakers test positive for COVID-19 after Capitol siege READ: The Republicans who voted to challenge election results Interior ends endangered species protections for gray wolves MORE (Calif.), Thomas Massie Thomas Harold Massie21 Republicans vote against awarding medals to police who defended Capitol on Jan. 6 House GOP fights back against mask, metal detector fines Massie, Greene trash mask violation warnings from House sergeant at arms MORE (Ky.), Tom McClintock Thomas (Tom) Milller McClintockAlyssa Milano says she could ‘potentially run’ for House in 2024 ‘If this thing qualifies, I’m toast’: An oral history of the Gray Davis recall in California Lawmakers tout bipartisan support for resolution criticizing Iran’s government MORE (Calif.), Ralph Norman Ralph Warren Norman21 Republicans vote against awarding medals to police who defended Capitol on Jan. 6 House GOP fights back against mask, metal detector fines Republicans try but can’t escape Jan. 6 MORE (S.C.), Mike Rogers Michael (Mike) Dennis Rogers‘Havana Syndrome’ and other escalations mark a sinister turn in the spy game Understanding Russia and ourselves before the summit To fight China’s economic extortion, take a page from the Cold War MORE (Ala.), Matt Rosendale (Mont.), Chip RoyCharles (Chip) Eugene Roy21 Republicans vote against awarding medals to police who defended Capitol on Jan. 6 The Hill’s Morning Report – Biden-Putin meeting to dominate the week Roy introduces bill blocking Chinese Communist Party members from buying US land MORE (Texas) and Tom Tiffany (Wis.).

Multiple House Republicans objected to officially calling the holiday “Juneteenth National Independence Day” out of concerns it could be confused with Independence Day on July 4.

“I fully support creating a day to celebrate the abolition of slavery,” Massie said during House floor debate. “However, naming this day National Independence Day will create confusion and push Americans to pick one of those two days as their Independence Day based on their racial identity.”

Massie suggested that the Juneteenth holiday could be named “Emancipation Day” instead.

Rep. Brenda Lawrence Brenda Lulenar LawrenceTulsa marks race massacre centennial as US grapples with racial injustice After George Floyd, how much has changed? Lobbying world MORE (D-Mich.), a member of the Congressional Black Caucus, responded moments later that Massie’s argument was “inappropriate.”

“I want my colleague on the other side – and I want to say, my white colleague on the other side – getting your independence from being enslaved in a country is different from a country getting independence to rule themselves. It is not a day that you can loop together. That is inappropriate,” Lawrence said.

Another Republican invoked the culture wars over teaching American students in schools about the nation’s history of systemic racism for opposing the establishment of Juneteenth as a federal holiday.

“Let’s call an ace an ace. This is an effort by the Left to create a day out of whole cloth to celebrate identity politics as part of its larger efforts to make Critical Race Theory the reigning ideology of our country. Since I believe in treating everyone equally, regardless of race, and that we should be focused on what unites us rather than our differences, I will vote no,” Rosendale said ahead of the vote.

The Senate passed the bill on Tuesday under a unanimous consent agreement hours after Sen. Ron Johnson Ronald (Ron) Harold JohnsonSenate passes bill to make Juneteenth a federal holiday Jon Stewart: Coronavirus ‘more than likely caused by science’ Hillicon Valley: House targets tech giants with antitrust bills | Oversight chair presses JBS over payment to hackers | Trump spokesman to join tech company | YouTube suspends GOP senator MORE (R-Wis.) announced that he would not object to its passage.

“Although I strongly support celebrating Emancipation, I objected to the cost and lack of debate. While it still seems strange that having taxpayers provide federal employees paid time off is now required to celebrate the end of slavery, it is clear that there is no appetite in Congress to further discuss the matter. Therefore, I do not intend to object,” Johnson said in a statement.

Wednesday’s vote to make Juneteenth a federal holiday came a day after the House passed a bipartisan bill to award Congressional Gold Medals to police officers who helped defend the Capitol during the Jan. 6 insurrection.

A total of 21 Republicans voted against that bill, citing objections to its description of calling the mob of former President Trump Donald TrumpKushner lands book deal, slated for release in 2022 Biden moves to undo Trump trade legacy with EU deal Progressives rave over Harrison’s start at DNC MORE’s supporters that stormed the Capitol “insurrectionists” and calling it “an attempt to rewrite history and further a Democrat narrative.”

