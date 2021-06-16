https://thepostmillennial.com/33-migrants-found-inside-u-haul-truck-close-to-death-in-texas/
Border Patrol agents uncovered a human smuggling operation last Thursday in Van Horn, Texas, after rescuing 33 migrants crammed inside of a U-Haul truck.
Acting on a tip, agents found a locked U-Haul truck near a Van Horn McDonald’s. Upon further inspection, agents discovered that 33 migrants were in the back of the truck “who were close to perishing due to excessive heat,” according to KVIA.
According to officials, all 33 of the individuals found were suffering from varying levels of heat-related illnesses, with some being treated for dehydration, while others required hospitalization. Nobody found in the truck died, fortunately.
“Had our heroic agents not been able to free these trapped undocumented migrants, we could have seen 33 miserable deaths in this event,” Border Patrol’s Big Bend Sector Chief Sean McGoffin told KVIA. “Smugglers do not care what type of misery they put people through as they take their money.”
Investigators are currently working to identify the smugglers responsible for the incident. This is at least the second incident involving migrants being smuggled in a truck in Texas over the last week. According to ABC 7, 27 migrants were discovered in the back of a U-Haul during a traffic stop Sunday near Laredo.
According to a statement from Customs and Border Protection, the individuals were from the countries of Mexico, Guatemala, and Honduras.
The migrants were all placed under arrest along with the driver and passenger, both American citizens, pending further investigation.