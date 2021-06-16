https://www.theepochtimes.com/7-out-of-8-in-mass-shooting-in-chicagos-englewood-neighborhood-were-shot-in-head-likely-by-2-gunmen-police-report-says_3862106.html

CHICAGO—Chicago police believe two people entered an Englewood home early Monday and shot eight people—four fatally and seven in the head, according to a police report.

About 5:45 a.m. Tuesday, officers received a call of shots fired from the second-floor residents of a house in the 6200 block of South Morgan Street on the South Side, the report based on preliminary information said. The officers entered the first-floor apartment of the house and found four people all unresponsive with gunshot wounds to the head. They were all in various rooms of the apartment.

Three of the surviving victims found at the scene also had gunshot wounds to their heads, the report said. One victim, a 23-year-old man, had a through-and-through gunshot wound to the back, and he self-transported to St. Bernard’s Hospital in critical condition before he was transferred to the University of Chicago Medical Center.

Police learned that two males came inside the house and shot all the victims, the report said.

Numerous .45-caliber and 9 mm shell casings were found throughout the home, the report said.

Of those who died, Shametria Williams, 19, and Ratanya Aryiel Rogers, 28, were identified by the Cook County medical examiner’s office. A 35-year-old man and a 32-year-old woman were also killed, but they have not yet been identified, pending notification of their family.

Those who survived—in addition to the 23-year-old man—were a 25-year-old woman shot in the head in critical condition, a 25-year-old man with a gunshot wound lodged to the head and a graze wound to the head in fair condition, and a 41-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the head and a graze to the head in serious condition, the report said.

The oldest victim was taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, and the two 25-year-olds were taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, police said.

No arrests have been made.

©2021 Chicago Tribune. Visit at chicagotribune.com. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

