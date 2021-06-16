https://pjmedia.com/news-and-politics/david-solway-2/2021/06/16/a-case-study-how-one-health-official-represents-the-tribe-n1455195

On April 19, the Vancouver Sun printed an article about the COVID-linked death of an infant under two years old. Dr. Bonnie Henry, British Columbia’s provincial health officer, lamented that the infant’s tragic death “reminds us of the vicious nature of this virus.” The kicker, which Henry failed to mention, is that this was the very first COVID-19 death under the age of 30 in a province with a population of over 5 million.

It turns out it was inside the BC Children’s Hospital that the child caught its infection—“behind the doors of a government institution,” as Julius Ruechel in a monumental study of institutional malfeasance puts it. The vast majority of COVID fatalities, as the study makes indisputably clear, occur within government institutions—care homes, prisons, and hospitals. Moreover, the Sun article points out that the child had serious pre-existing health conditions, which explains why the two-year old was admitted into hospital in the first place.

As Ruechel observes, “The fear sparked by the headline and by Dr. Bonnie Henry’s statement is palpable. Yet buried in the text of the article is the missing context. Dr. Henry was using the magician’s tool of misdirection to hide what was in plain sight,” namely, that the child “was already a patient before catching the virus inside the hospital.” The reason the infant was in hospital in the first place was owing, not to the “vicious nature of the virus” but to pre-existing health conditions, severe enough, as CTV points out, to require specialized care—regrettably, in a government-run infectorium.

Like innumerable other government-affiliated health officials, Henry reminds me of a trained seal, jumping through hoops, balancing balls on her nose, performing for the public in the great political aquarium where government functionaries swim and frolic. She does what she has been schooled to do and the crowd loves it. Henry is admired and even adored by the general public as a caring and motherly public servant.

Which begs the question. For Henry is adept not only at evading the truth but at contradicting herself with evident sangfroid amounting to an access of earnest conviction. On April 10, 2021, the Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedoms released a video titled Covid: The Political Pandemic treating of the government’s ongoing violations of human rights and fundamental freedoms on the pretext of managing the COVID outbreak. Clips of Henry’s various interviews and addresses reveal a startling but predictable story of blatant dissimulation.

For example, on March 6, 2020 (time stamp 20:10), Henry states that people who are well should not wear masks, since masks “are not an effective way of protecting yourself.” Same on March 19, 2020 (20:28) and May 11, 2020 (20:33). On June 22, 2020 (20:37), we learn that “We cannot rely on a mask”—masks are “not recommended,” and again on September 11, 2020 (20:50). Bonnie Henry is so sure, apparently, that masks are useless—as indeed they are—that she does not hesitate to go repeatedly on public record affirming her claim. But wait. On March 11, 2021 (20:55), Henry tells us that “I have always supported wearing masks…I’ve never said don’t wear them.” Never is a big word. What are we to make of this obvious canard? Amnesia or duplicity? A rhetorical question.

We recall that famous sentence. “It was a bright cold day in April, and the clocks were striking thirteen.” Current pandemic policy is straight out of Orwell. Masks are irrelevant. Masks are essential. Ditto lockdowns. Two weeks to “flatten the curve.” A year and a half to fight a fruitless war toward “eradication.” Which is it? Doesn’t matter. It is whatever the public health official happens to tell you it is at whatever time he or she determines it to be appropriate. Oceania is at war with the vile state of Eurasia. Soon Eurasia is Oceania’s dearest friend, with whom it was never at war.

For Bonnie Henry, substitute any number of public health celebrities—Anthony Fauci, Theresa Tam, Chris Whitty, Paul Kelly, and innumerable provincial and state health officers, all pontificating the latest “truth,” all reading from the same script: “Do the right thing.” As Tom Woods says somewhere, “It is almost as if a literal memo had gone out.” But Henry is a special case. She is particularly sympatico, affecting a nurturing compassion, suffering with the rest of us, on a six-figure salary and with a new book bearing the anodyne title Be Kind, Be Calm, Be Safe—and her myriad fans applaud. It makes no difference that tomorrow we may be at war with Eurasia again. Things will get better. Things will get worse. It really doesn’t matter. Our health experts are in control and will prescribe as they see fit.

And this, pace Henry, is what is truly “vicious.”

