This morning, the NBA news wires began to overheat, with a flurry of stories following Kevin Durant reassertion as the league’s premier scorer. Unfortunately, the worst of the news relates to four of its teams’ rosters — both on the court and in the back office — with some stories likely to cause deep concern within the NBA organization as the Conference Finals rapidly approach.

Kawhi Leonard out indefinitely with knee sprain

The LA Clippers announced that star forward Kawhi Leonard will miss Wednesday night’s game five of their series against the Utah Jazz, after suffering a knee sprain late in game four.

According to the Clippers press team, “LA Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard suffered a right knee sprain in Game 4 of the Western Conference Semifinals against the Utah Jazz. He will be out for Game 5. There is no timetable for his return”

According to ESPN, Leonard informed his teammates late Tuesday that they would be without him in the crucial fifth game in Salt Lake City. He’s been phenomenal for the Clippers during their current postseason run, averaging 30.4 points. 7.7 rebounds and 4.4 assists in 11 playoff games.

Without Leonard, the scoring load will fall on the shoulders of Paul George. “Playoff P” — the nickname George gave himself — has an opportunity to hush the doubters who have watched him flounder in big games many times over. The Clippers bounced back after losing the first two games of the series on the road, winning both games three and four by double digits.

If Leonard is out for an extended period of time, it will be hard to imagine the Clippers reaching their first Conference Semifinals in franchise history.

Chris Paul placed in NBA health and safety protocols, out indefinitely

As first reported by The Athletic, Paul has entered the health and safety protocol, putting his availability for the Western Conference Finals in doubt.

It’s unknown whether Paul has received the COVID-19 vaccine, which does impact the amount of time he must isolate until he’s able to get back on the court. The Phoenix Suns are set to begin their Western Conference Finals series next week against either the Clippers or Utah Jazz, though the date for Game One is yet to be determined.

Paul was dazzling in the Suns’ four-game sweep of the Denver Nuggets, averaging 25.5 points and 10.3 assists in the series.

Stan Van Gundy only lasts one year with the New Orleans Pelicans

Unfortunately, there’s a good chance we’ll have to put up with Stan Van on the NBA broadcast sooner than we hoped.

The Pelicans announced Wednesday that Van Gundy will not return as head coach after just one year of leading the organization.

“On behalf of Mrs. Gayle Benson and the Pelicans organization, I would like to thank Stan for the integrity and professionalism that he demonstrated during his time in New Orleans, as well as the commitment and work ethic he brought to our team,” executive vice president David Griffin said in a statement. “This was a difficult decision as I have tremendous respect for Stan both personally and professionally, but we agreed it is in the best interest of our team to move forward in a different direction. We wish Stan, Kim and their family all the best in the future.”

The Pelicans disappointed in year one under Van Gundy. Griffin and the front office had playoff aspirations, and New Orleans finished 10 games under .500 for the season.

According to ESPN, the Pelicans will take a look at last year’s candidates, including assistants Jason Kidd, Jacque Vaighn, Ime Udoka, and Charles Lee.

Scott Brooks out in Washington

The Wizards announced Wednesday their decision not to extend the contract of Scott Brooks, after failing to come to an agreement on a new deal.

“We have been committed to taking the proper steps over the last two seasons to develop our young players, bring in pieces to complement Bradley Beal and build a winning environment that will ultimately lead to sustained on-court success,” Wizards general manager Tommy Sheppard said in a statement. “Our organization will always be grateful to Scott for his dedication and work both on the court and in the community over the past five years and I personally admire and respect how he helped keep our team together during the unprecedented events of the last 15 months.”

Brooks spent five seasons as Washington’s head coach, amassing a record of 183-207 with three playoff appearances.

With Brooks and Van Gundy out, the NBA now has six teams searching for a new head coach: Boston, Indiana, New Orleans, Orlando, Portland, and Washington.

