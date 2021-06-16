https://twitchy.com/dougp-3137/2021/06/16/abc-news-jon-karl-rides-to-bidens-defense-after-frank-luntz-reminds-media-what-they-used-to-consider-a-threat-to-the-free-press/

During President Biden’s post-summit press conference, CNN reporter Kaitlan Collins was berated for her question about Putin. Biden later apologized, and Collins accepted.

Later, while talking to reporters before boarding Air Force One, Biden scolding the press for this:

“You never ask a positive question,” Biden gripes to press corps on tarmac in Geneva pic.twitter.com/r71T7LrjVA — Jennifer Jacobs (@JenniferJJacobs) June 16, 2021

Time to play “imagine if Trump did that”:

Maybe Biden just misses how things usually have been:

Reporters questions to Biden a month ago: “How’s the drive?” “How does it feel?” “Would you buy one of these?” “How fast were you going?”pic.twitter.com/9YbMx7JSqL https://t.co/3zWFHOnDnQ — Kyle Martinsen (@KyleMartinsen_) June 16, 2021

He’s upset he’s not being asked about ice cream anymore https://t.co/64D4HjsPwa — Lindsay Wigo (@LindsayWigo) June 16, 2021

If Trump were still president, the headlines would already be written, and Frank Luntz knows how they’d be framed:

When Trump voiced complaints like this, we got endless tweets from about how he’s a “threat to the free press.” https://t.co/TkkEVII3d9 — Frank Luntz (@FrankLuntz) June 16, 2021

ABC News’ Jonathan Karl quickly rode to Biden’s defense on that one:

“You never ask a positive question” is not the same as saying the press is “the enemy of the people” — Jonathan Karl (@jonkarl) June 16, 2021

Basically “Biden doesn’t beat on us as hard as Trump so it’s really not comparable.”

“It’s different when MY team does it” https://t.co/jVo1SPnhuF — jimtreacher.substack.com (@jtLOL) June 16, 2021

You’re right they aren’t the same thing. One is a blatant lie and the other is the one of the greatest truths to have been revealed in the past decade at least. https://t.co/XahqYlDJLg — Bryan loves Texas (@bryreagan) June 16, 2021

But at the end of the day, Luntz thinks it’s a fair point:

This is a fair point, and this type of discussion is what Twitter was made for. https://t.co/if3gs3tLED — Frank Luntz (@FrankLuntz) June 16, 2021

