https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/ace-is-the-place-where-they-beat-you-for-not-wearing-mask/
A fight broke out at the Lake City Ace Hardware over masks. When Bobby says he went to complain about poor customer service to a manger, he was met with two employees — one with a bat.
Then, they fought.
Bobby joins the show today to discuss what happened. (WARNING: Language) pic.twitter.com/eHQSGuMk5h
— (((Jason Rantz))) on KTTH Radio (@jasonrantz) June 15, 2021
Pleasant employees of this Seattle Ace Hardware.
This store is located at 3040 NE 127th St, Seattle, WA 98125.