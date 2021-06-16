https://insider.pureflix.com/news/terry-crews-wife-on-his-stunning-transformation-he-let-god-do-a-work-in-his-life

Actor Terry Crews’ wife, Rebecca, recently revealed how the couple’s marriage was once in such a dark place that she found herself crying out to God.

But, years later — after hard work and dedication — things are better than ever. Rebecca recently praised her husband and described the changes he has made in his life.

“Today, I look at my husband, and I always say he’s a better man than me. He took hold of the Word of God, and he took hold of the Scriptures, and he just ran with all his might,” Crews said of her husband, according to The Christian Post. “He said, ‘God, I don’t want to be like this anymore.’ And he amazes me every day. He really is the kinder, gentler version of Terry Crews because he let God do a work in his life.”

Finding hope in Crews’ marriage came with many bumps in the road, though. In the heat of their marital woes, Rebecca Crews’ greatest fear was that her marriage would end.

When the two would fight, she said Terry would leave and it would have a profound impact on her emotions.

“It would always leave me in this frozen, fearful state. I would sit there, holding my breath, rocking in the chair with my pillow because my greatest fear was him leaving me,” she said, according to The Christian Post. “I couldn’t pray. I couldn’t talk. It just was this bitter dark void that I could not find expression for.”

Over time, the couple repaired their marriage, Terry overcame porn addiction and the couple grappled with other issues. Now, they are “stronger than ever” after spending years in counseling and rebuilding their marriage.

