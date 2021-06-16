https://twitchy.com/sarahd-313035/2021/06/16/all-is-well-cnns-kaitlan-collins-accepts-joe-bidens-apology-for-very-unfairly-and-very-publicly-berating-her/

After losing his temper at CNN reporter Kaitlan Collins for asking a question about Vladimir Putin, Joe Biden admitted that maybe he’d been a bit of “a wise guy.”

Apparently that was good enough for Collins:

Come on, Kaitlan. It’s OK to be mad at being unfairly berated by an angry old man in front of your peers.

But Joe Biden is not Donald Trump, so he gets the benefit of the doubt — even when he’s guilty as sin.

She should stand up for herself. Screw the partisans.

It’s honestly sad.

