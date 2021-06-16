https://www.lifezette.com/2021/06/another-trump-won-banner-pops-up-in-geneva-switzerlandand-look-whos-holding-it/

I have been telling you that a phenomenon is starting – ‘Trump Won’ banners are starting to pop up everywhere and the trend is very likely to continue.

We already see them a lot in the U.S., particularly at MLB games where it has happened on multiple occasions..

And recently, Kamala Harris was greeted by a gigantic ‘Trump Won’ sign upon her arrival in Guatemala.

And now, as the world’s focus shifts over to Europe, as the globalist monsters meet for the G7 Summit, a ‘Trump Won’ banner was spotted in Geneva, Switzerland.

But this particular banner is extra special, because of the woman who is proudly holding it.

Do you recognize who that is?

It’s none other than Osama Bin Laden’s niece, Noor Bin Laden…one of the biggest Trump supporters around.

Noor shared the photo on her Twitter account and said “Switzerland does not want the world to see this…”

Yep, and neither do the Democrats!

