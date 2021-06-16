http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/DrudgeReportFeed/~3/mutPNJeYXb0/apple-struggles-in-push-to-make-healthcare-greatest-legacy-11623832200

Under the leadership of CEO Tim Cook, Apple has increased its research-and-development budget eightfold to $20 billion annually.

Photo: brooks kraft/Apple/Agence France-Presse/Getty Images

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...