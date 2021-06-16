https://www.theepochtimes.com/arrest-warrant-issued-for-rep-eric-swalwell-associate-who-allegedly-entered-gop-lawmakers-home_3861728.html

An arrest warrant was issued Tuesday for a process server hired by Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-Calif.) after allegedly entering Rep. Mo Brooks’ (R-Ala.) home to serve a lawsuit.

The warrant was issued for Christian Seklecki, a private investigator based in Georgia, for a misdemeanor of first-degree criminal trespass charge, according to a statement from Brooks. Surveillance footage allegedly showed Seklecki entering Brooks’ home without their knowledge or permission.

Madison County District Attorney Rob Broussard told local media that the warrant was sworn out by Mo Brooks’ wife, Martha Brooks, on June 15.

“Mo and I take our security very seriously, as do all families,” said Martha Brooks a news release from the congressman’s office. “My hope is that my actions today will cause the process server to think twice before illegally invading the sanctity of someone else’s home, and put those who would threaten our security on notice that we will pursue illegal actions to the fullest extent of the law.”

According to Alabama’s legal code, Seklecki, if convicted, could face up to one year in jail and a $6,000 fine.

Rep. Brooks, meanwhile, said in the news release that Swalwell “lied in his politically motivated, meritless lawsuit against President Donald Trump and me when he falsely claimed I incited the January 6th Capitol violence” and also “lied again” when they accused him of avoiding being served with the lawsuit.

Rep. Mo Brooks (R-Ala.) speaks to the media at the Bullet and Barrel gun range before formally announcing his candidacy to represent Alabama in the U.S. Senate in Huntsville, Alabama, on March 22, 2021. (Ivan Pentchoukov/The Epoch Times)

“The fact is they could have served me roughly a hundred times before, during or after both Swalwell and I voted together on the House floor, or served me by U.S. Mail to my home address,” he said. “In fact, when they finally got serious about serving me with the lawsuit, they served me not once, not twice, but three times, all within one week! So much for avoiding service or being difficult to find!”

The Epoch Times has contacted Seklecki and Swalwell’s office for comment.

Last week, Seklecki said in a sworn affidavit that he knocked on the Brooks family home’s door in Alabama earlier this month. When there was no response, according to the court papers, he waited until Martha Brooks arrived and parked in the garage.

“I followed and also drove down the driveway,” he said in the affidavit. “When I stopped my car at the bottom of the hill, the Toyota Highlander was parked in a parking garage and the parking garage door was open. I got out of my car and walked to the driver’s side door of the Toyota Highlander.”

After she opened the door, Seklecki then attempted to hand the lawsuit to her, according to the sworn statement.

“I extended the papers towards the woman for her to accept and said, ‘Mrs. Brooks, I am serving you with legal paperwork. This is for your husband, Mo Brooks,’” Seklecki continued, adding: “She did not answer but yelled at me to leave and told me that she is calling the police.”

