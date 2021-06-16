https://redstate.com/jeffc/2021/06/16/austin-mass-shooting-started-because-of-an-argument-between-two-groups-of-teens-n397775
About The Author
Related Posts
Biden Just Named a New Person In Charge of the Border, You'll Know Her By The Sound of Her Cackle
March 24, 2021
'Ideologically Deluded'? Voters Across Political Spectrum Are Driven by 'Confirmation Bias'
April 26, 2021
BLM Threaten to 'Burn Sh*t Down' in Dallas; Force Way Into Police HQs, Attack Cop in Columbus
April 14, 2021
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy