https://conservativeinstitute.org/conservative-news/biden-fails-agreement-canada.htm

President Joe Biden isn’t waiting for Mexico’s permission to open America’s southern border, but he hasn’t sealed the deal with Canada yet.

The prime minister of America’s northern neighbor, Justin Trudeau, said that Canada’s border will remain closed to “non-essential” travel despite talking with Biden this weekend at the G-7 in Britain, the Washington Examiner reported.

More Canadians vaccinated

The Canadian border was sealed off in March 2020, at the outset of the coronavirus pandemic. As the virus recedes, industries hurt by a reduction in tourism are agitating for the end of travel restrictions.

But Trudeau said that he did not secure an agreement with Biden, whose lost, confused appearance attracted significant attention during the summit. He said that more Canadians need to be vaccinated before the border can open up.

“We will continue to work closely together on moving forward in the right way, but each of us always will put at the forefront the interests and the safety of our own citizens,” Trudeau said during a press conference.

While business leaders are impatient for travelers to start spending money again, they aren’t as concerned with the freedom of their customers. Many — like they have done in America — are pushing for draconian “vaccine passports.”

Canada has said that such a system, which is gaining traction in some countries including the United States, is on the way.

Mexican border remains chaotic

In the meantime, Canada will begin lifting “quarantine” restrictions in July — but for vaccinated people only. Canada has been requiring all travelers, sick or not, to “quarantine” for 14 days upon entering the country, including a three-day stay at a government-approved hotel.

This comes as America’s southern border remains open in everything but name, with immigration at its highest levels in 20 years.

Biden’s careless handling of the border crisis has many — mostly Republicans — saying he isn’t as serious about COVID as he claims to be, as he calls on Americans to get vaccinated while holding out July 4 as a “day of independence” from the pandemic.

He has aggressively dismantled Trump-era policies that were credited with controlling America’s intractable illegal immigration problem, with the notable exception of Title 42.

The pandemic order allows migrants caught breaking into the country to be immediately expelled, but Biden is under pressure to end that policy as well.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

