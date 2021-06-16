https://redstate.com/brandon_morse/2021/06/16/biden-flinched-n397738
About The Author
Related Posts
Watch: Gazan Man Openly Invites IDF to Kill His Children After IDF Warns Him of Oncoming Attack
May 19, 2021
Jim Acosta Complains About 'Post Trump Stress Disorder' to Brian Stelter, Then Really Goes Over the Slide
April 4, 2021
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy