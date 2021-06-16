https://babylonbee.com/news/biden-gets-no-pudding-cup-today-as-punishment-for-taking-a-question/

GENEVA—President Biden was very bad today, as he took an unscripted question from an unapproved reporter which is against the rules. He then gave a nonsensical answer and yelled at the reporter, making him and everyone else look bad. As a result, he will not be given his evening pudding cup before bed.

“The big guy needs to learn that this behavior will not be tolerated,” said Biden’s handler and aide Kelly Clayton, R.N. “When he behaves badly, he needs to know we’ll have a firm hand and take away his privileges!”

“Bad Biden! Don’t talk to that reporter! No!”

“What? you can’t take my chocolatey chocolate pudding cup!” whined Biden “I’m a senator, you disrespectful pony soldier!” Biden then collapsed on the floor and made a pouty face.

Aides also confirmed he will be sent upstairs for bathtime and be sent straight to bed without a story.

Administration staff expressed hope that Biden will learn his lesson and behave better tomorrow with a little more sleep.

