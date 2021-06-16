https://justthenews.com/government/diplomacy/biden-gives-putin-pair-aviator-sunglasses-during-their-summit?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

President Joe Biden, known for his fondness of wearing aviator sunglasses – even during an international press conference –gave a custom-made pair to Russian President Vladimir Putin during their summit this week in Geneva.

Biden gave Putin the “sunnies” and a crystal sculpture of an American bison, the U.S. national mammal, a White House official confirmed to CNN on Wednesday after the two world leaders ended their roughly three-hour, face-to-face meeting.

Biden donned his pair at the close of a roughly 30-minute, outdoor press conference after the Putin meeting, after commenting a few times about the heat and glare.

Putins glasses were made by the Massachusetts-based company Randolph USA. The glasses were originally designed for U.S. Air Force pilots in 1978 when the company joined forces with the U.S. military to create the Iconic HGU-4/P Aviator sunglasses.

Biden and Putin describing their talks as constructive and positive. They discussed such issue as cybercrime, Russia’s alleged interference in the U.S. elections, Russian aggression on its border with Ukraine, and other topics.

